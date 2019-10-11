Manila Water denies impending 780% rate hike

MANILA, Philippines — Water concessionaire Manila Water clarified that it would not impose a 780% increase in water rates.
Earlier this week, the Ayala-led water service provider warned of a 780% increase in water rates or as much as P26.70 per cubic meter if the Supreme Court would not reverse its decision.
The high court recently upheld its decision to fine Manila Water P921 million for
"We never stated that it will be an impending increase nor did we make any statement about passing on to consumers," Manila Water said in a statement Friday.
Manila Water clarified that the 780% increase included in their motion for reconsideration to the SC was the supposed cost of building wastewater facilities to comply with the Clean Water Act.
Both Manila Water and Maynilad,
Sewerage projects
“If the concessionaires were to compress into five years as the SC ruling wants what
