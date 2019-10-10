DOJ summons 'ninja cops' as probe moves forward

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Justice has summoned the 13 alleged “ninja cops” as it moves forward with its reinvestigation into the 2013 controversial drug bust in Pampanga.

The three-member panel of state prosecutors sent subpoena to the Police Maj. Rodney Baloyo IV and 12 others of his men who are accused of making off with shabu worth P648 million, at the time, and setting free alleged drug lord Johnson Lee.

Baloyo and the following cops are ordered to appear at the DOJ and “submit any additional evidence” on October 16 in the morning.

Police Captain Joven De Guzman, Jr.

Police Master Sergeant Donald Roque

Police Master Sergeant Ronald Santos

Police Master Sergeant Rommel Vital

Police Master Sergeant Alcindor Tinio

Police Master Sergeant Eligio Valeroso

Police Officers 3 Dindo Dizon

Police Staff Sergeant Gilbert De Vera

Police Staff Sergeant Encarnacion Guerrero Jr.

Police Staff Sergeant Dante Dizon

Police Corporal Anthony Lacsamana

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra earlier this week ordered the reinvestigation of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group’s drug complaints against the 13 over the 2013 raid.

The CIDG filed complaints of violations of sections 27 (misappropriation), 29 (planting) and 32 (custody and disposition) of the Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 against the cops.

The complaint, however, was dismissed, and is now subjected to a Petition for Review.

Guevarra gave the prosecutors 30 days to complete its review of the case.

Baloyo is currently detained at the New Bilibid Prison, after the Senate cited him in contempt last week for “lying.”

Police General Oscar Albayalde, for his part, said Monday that he is ready to face investigation to clear his name.

During the controversial raid, Albayalde sat as Pampanga provincial director. He was accused of protecting his former subordinates.

The police chief has denied intervening in the case of his former subordinates and has assured the public that the "ninja cops" controversy would not affect the government campaign against narcotics.