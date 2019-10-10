No media coverage for Panelo's commute challenge

MANILA, Philippines — Presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo will commute to work on Friday without media coverage.
The
"Ayoko
(I don't want media coverage because it might become a spectacle. I'm sure someone will recognize me and take a photo surreptitiously or I can take a selfie of my own.)
Panelo, however, refused to divulge the details of his commuting to work. He remained silent when asked if he would commute during rush hour.
The
"Meron
(I have a driver who sometimes falls asleep. What will you do? You commute instead. You take a taxi or ride a jeepney to get a taxi.)
Asked when was the last time he commuted, Panelo said it was two months ago when he last rode a
Panelo also noted that his acceptance of the challenge was "silly" as he is not trying to prove anything.
"It's a silly acceptance... When you share the suffering of other people
Despite drawing flak for his comments on the situation of mass transportation in Metro Manila, Panelo stood firm on his position that there is no crisis.
"Whether you are a motorist, you're a commuter, you suffer the same...
He added that the crisis is within the management of public transportation, such as the train systems and buses.
