Filipina enslaved for 65 years in US wants to go home, find estranged family

MANILA, Philippines —
Ambassador to the US Jose Manuel Romualdez recently met with "Nanay
"I want to go home to Tacloban and find my family," Nanay
Amb Romualdez assures— Philippine Embassy in the USA (@philippinesusa) September 16, 2019
82-year-old Nanay Fedelinathat he will do his best to make her wish to visit the Philippines and Malacañangcome true after being freed from the bondage of "family slavery" that lasted 65 years #endhumantrafficking #LosAngeles #ATN #SoCal pic .twitter.com/N7NMAFDEMc
Noting President Rodrigo Duterte's directive to prioritize overseas Filipinos, Romualdez hopes to help Nanay
The Pilipino Workers Center, through the help of US law enforcement, rescued Nanay
She was only 16 years old when she
Romualdez, in a column published by The STAR, said Nanay
When she arrived in the US, her employers confiscated her passport, birth certificate and other identification documents.
For 65 years, Nanay
"Nanay
The FBI, with the help of the PWC and the Philippine Consulate General in Los Angeles, investigated her case. Her employers had
Nanay
After being rescued from her employers, she has been living in a nursing facility in Long Beach, where she has a private room and her needs provided for free.
Following the meeting with Nanay
"We must do our best to safeguard their welfare," Romualdez said.
- Latest
- Trending