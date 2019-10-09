LIVE: Senate resumes probe into GCTA, 'ninja cops' – Day 9

MANILA, Philippines — The Senate resumes its legislative inquiry into the Good Conduct Time Allowance law, a measure that reduces a convict’s term based on good behavior inside the prison.

Sen. Richard Gordon’s Committee on Justice and Human Rights still leads the investigation along with the Senate committees on Constitutional Amendments and Revision of Codes, Public Order and Dangerous Drugs, and Finance chaired by Sens. Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan, Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa and Sonny Angara, respectively.

The hearing has also expanded into looking into alleged “ninja cops.”

Last week, the Senate cited police Major Rodney Baloyo IV in contempt for “lying” and being “evasive.”

Baloyo is the police officer who led the controversial 2013 raid in Pampanga where he and his men allegedly kept over 160 kilos of shabu taken from a trafficker and sold the drugs on the streets.

He has since been detained at the New Bilibid Prison.

The Department of Justice, for its part, reopened the probe into the controversial drug raid. Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra gave the panel of prosecutors 30 days to complete its reinvestigation.

Reports from News5 said that former police chief Alan Purisima and former Central Luzon police chief Raul Petrasanta are among the attendees of Wednesday’s hearing.

The hearings also covered the pending release of former Calauan Mayor Antonio Sanchez who was convicted for the rape and murder of University of the Philippines Los Baños student Eileen Sarmenta and the killing of her boyfriend Allan Gomez in 1993.

Sanchez was allegedly prioritized by the BuCor. Aside from these, the senators also questioned the role of BuCor in the release of almost 2,000 heinous convicts as well as the implementation of the GCTA law.

As part of the hearing in aid of legislation, senators would review the proposed amendment of the GCTA law, Prison Reform Act, Anti-Contraband in Prison Act, Professionalization of Prison Management Act and the condition of prison facilities, among others.

Watch the hearing LIVE starting 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019.