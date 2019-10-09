DA tests Bulacan hogs for possible ASF

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Agriculture (DA) is conducting confirmatory tests in a village in Plaridel, Bulacan to verify cases of African swine fever.

ASF Crisis Management Team head and National Meat Inspection Service executive director Rieldrin Morales said they received reports of hog deaths in Barangay Sipat in Plaridel, Bulacan a few days ago.

The DA team yesterday went to the site to get blood samples of pigs for immediate testing.

“We do not have the results yet. We have current traffic in our laboratories because of the sheer volume of samples that we have to test,” Morales told The STAR.

“We are testing a lot of samples in Bulacan, not only those suspected cases but also those farms that are ASF-free so we can issue their permits for transport and selling,” he added.

Barangay Sipat in Plaridel is about 30 minutes away from Barangay Pritil in Guiguinto in Bulacan where the DA confirmed cases of hogs contaminated with ASF.

The DA said there are still parts of Bulacan that have yet to be verified as ASF areas.

Should test results show hog deaths were caused by ASF, all pigs within the one-kilometer radius would have to be culled.

Under the 1-7-10 protocol, the one-kilometer radius of the site of infection or ground zero will be prohibited from bringing in and out any hogs in the area, which will eventually be depopulated.

For the seven-kilometer radius, hogs would be under surveillance with restricted movements while blood testing will be undertaken.

For the 10-kilometer radius, a mandatory monitoring and reporting of swine disease occurrences shall be implemented.

So far, the DA has only confirmed 17 areas in Luzon to be positive for ASF.

These are the barangays in San Isidro, San Jose, Macabud, Geronimo, San Rafael and Mascap in Rodriguez in Rizal.

Barangay Cupang and another unidentified area in Antipolo; Barangay Pritil in Guiguinto, Bulacan; Barangays Bagong Silangan, Payatas, Tatalon and Pasong Tamo in Quezon City, Mapandan in Pangasinan and two areas in Pampanga.

The DA is looking at swine swill feeding as among the origins of ASF virus in the country.

The DA has so far culled more than 20,000 pigs. The Philippines has 12.8 million hogs.

The government recently activated a P1-billion fund to assist hog raisers whose pigs were culled due to the ASF to help them recover their losses.

The indemnification fund will be used for backyard raisers who comprise 65 percent of hog raisers in the country.

ASF could potentially wipe out the P260-billion hog industry. Overall, including related industries, the sector is worth P416 billion.

Meanwhile, Philippine Airlines (PAL) assured passengers that pork dishes served on board their planes are safe and not contaminated with ASF. ?PAL spokesperson Cielo Villaluna said PAL’s catering service providers purchase meat from professional meat suppliers who adhere to the highest international standards of meat quality and handling. ?

After each flight, food waste is collected by PAL’s solid waste service provider for proper disposal. Food waste are not used as swine feed.?Food waste are subjected to fermentation and the fermented waste is used as feeds for worm culture. This is followed by a process of creating compost which is used as plant fertilizers. ?

This procedure is being done in line with the Bureau of Animal Industry’s Memorandum Order No. 22-2018 prohibiting the use of catering food waste or leftovers from international and domestic airports and seaports as swine feed nationwide.

The DA is monitoring the distribution of pork meat in the country after hogs tested positive for ASF in piggeries in Rizal, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Pangasinan and parts of Metro Manila.

In Pangasinan, hogs within the seven-kilometer radius from ground zero in Mapandan town have tested negative for ASF.

Pangasinan Gov. Amado Espino III said that as of Oct. 7, all towns within the seven-kilometer radius from Barangay Baloling, Mapandan had tested negative for ASF. The other towns include Mangaldan, Manaoag, Urdaneta, San Jacinto, Laoac and Pozurrobio.

“The province is now safe. One proof is the random testing showed none was found positive of ASF,” Espino said.

Strict monitoring of pigs in Calasiao, Sta. Barbara, San Fabian, Malasiqui and Dagupan which covers the 10-kilometer radius was also observed.

On Sept. 26, 71 hogs were confiscated and culled in Barangay Baloling, Mapandan after the blood samples of 30 of 60 hogs tested positive for ASF. Consequently, the culling operation on the swine within the one-kilometer radius of ground zero followed on Sept. 30.

Espino also gave assurance that all entry checkpoints to the province will be utilized as long as there are recorded cases of ASF in the country. – With Rudy Santos, Eva Visperas