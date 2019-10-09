Davao cop gets 12 years for teen’s murder

MANILA, Philippines — The Sandiganbayan has convicted and sentenced to 12 years a police officer for killing a 16-year-old boy at a police checkpoint in Padada, Davao del Sur in 2006.

The anti-graft court sentenced Police Staff Sergeant Michael Geral, then a member of the Padada Mayor’s Office Civil Security Unit (CSU), to a maximum of 12 years in prison for the death of Albert Kay Angao on April 15, 2006 in Padada.

Aside from the jail term, the Sandiganbayan also ordered Geral to pay P450,000 in damages and legal fees incurred by the family of the victim.

Records of the case showed that Angao and three of his friends were on board two motorcycles and cruising along the Padada Highway when they were stopped by policemen at a checkpoint.

Instead of slowing down, they sped away because neither of the two drivers had a license to drive, prompting Geral, who was armed with an M-16 rifle, to fire a warning shot at the teenagers before he and his fellow policemen boarded a pick-up truck and chased Angao’s group.

The youths eventually slowed down and the policemen’s vehicle caught up with them along Kilometer 80 in the area of Sulop, Davao del Sur.

The police vehicle also had on board then Padada mayor Antonio Razonable, now deceased, and other members of the CSU.

Witnesses said that shots were fired and Angao’s body and the motorcycle he was riding were later found near the Sulop Overland Terminal.

Sandiganbayan magistrates, in a decision dated Sept. 27, 2019 penned by Second Division chairman Oscar Herrera to which Associate Justices Karl Miranda and Ronald Moreno concurred, said they were convinced that Geral killed the teenager without any justifying circumstance.

The ruling also rejected the police officer’s argument that a fellow police officer was the one responsible for shooting the teenager.

“In the overall scheme of things, Geral both had the authority and the firepower to effectively counter any resistance that the fleeing friends could then have offered. His apparent suggestion that he could only cower at the sight of a short handgun and allow another to fire at the four individuals defies common logic and human experience,” the decision read.