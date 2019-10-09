EXPLAINERS
PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
SOUTH CHINA SEA
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Records of the case showed that Angao and three of his friends were on board two motorcycles and cruising along the Padada Highway when they were stopped by policemen at a checkpoint.
File
Davao cop gets 12 years for teen’s murder
Michael Punongbayan (The Philippine Star) - October 9, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Sandiganbayan has convicted and sentenced to 12 years a police officer for killing a 16-year-old boy at a police checkpoint in Padada, Davao del Sur in 2006.

The anti-graft court sentenced Police Staff Sergeant Michael Geral, then a member of the Padada Mayor’s Office Civil Security Unit (CSU), to a maximum of 12 years in prison for the death of Albert Kay Angao on April 15, 2006 in Padada.

Aside from the jail term, the Sandiganbayan also ordered Geral to pay P450,000 in damages and legal fees incurred by the family of the victim.

Records of the case showed that Angao and three of his friends were on board two motorcycles and cruising along the Padada Highway when they were stopped by policemen at a checkpoint.

Instead of slowing down, they sped away because neither of the two drivers had a license to drive, prompting Geral, who was armed with an M-16 rifle, to fire a warning shot at the teenagers before he and his fellow policemen boarded a pick-up truck and chased Angao’s group.

The youths eventually slowed down and the policemen’s vehicle caught up with them along Kilometer 80 in the area of Sulop, Davao del Sur.

The police vehicle also had on board then Padada mayor Antonio Razonable, now deceased, and other members of the CSU.

Witnesses said that shots were fired and Angao’s body and the motorcycle he was riding were later found near the Sulop Overland Terminal.

Sandiganbayan magistrates, in a decision dated Sept. 27, 2019 penned by Second Division chairman Oscar Herrera to which Associate Justices Karl Miranda and Ronald Moreno concurred, said they were convinced that Geral killed the teenager without any justifying circumstance.

The ruling also rejected the police officer’s argument that a fellow police officer was the one responsible for shooting the teenager.

“In the overall scheme of things, Geral both had the authority and the firepower to effectively counter any resistance that the fleeing friends could then have offered. His apparent suggestion that he could only cower at the sight of a short handgun and allow another to fire at the four individuals defies common logic and human experience,” the decision read.

SANDIGANBAYAN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Panelo: What transportation crisis?
9 hours ago
Presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo does not consider the traffic situation in Metro Manila a crisis.
Headlines
Artist, cultural activist Carlos Celdran passes away at 46
11 hours ago
Carlos Celdran, the cultural activist and tour guide who stirred up controversy for staging a protest at the Manila Cathedral...
Headlines
Ex-solon asks Cayetano to probe SMC's Bulacan airport project
By Ratziel San Juan | 11 hours ago
House Speaker Allan Peter Cayetano was asked to look into loopholes in the international airport project.
Headlines
PET defers voting on Marcos poll protest to October 15
By Kristine Joy Patag | 13 hours ago
The voting was reset to October 15, a source told Philstar.com.
Headlines
Powerful Typhoon Hagibis to enter PAR but won't make landfall
16 hours ago
Typhoon Hagibis (international name) is seen to enter the Philippine area of responsibility by Friday, PAGASA said.
Headlines
Latest
2 hours ago
Palace: Honest, competent PNP chief needed
By Christina Mendez | 2 hours ago
Malacañang only has two words to describe the one who will succeed Philippine National Police chief Gen. Oscar Albayalde...
Headlines
2 hours ago
SC defers voting on Marcos-Robredo case anew
By Evelyn Macairan | 2 hours ago
The Supreme Court (SC), sitting as the Presidential Electoral Tribunal (PET), yesterday deferred for the second time issuing...
Headlines
2 hours ago
DILG launches rebranded Cha-cha
By Emmanuel Tupas | 2 hours ago
The Department of the Interior and Local Government has launched a new campaign seeking an amendment to the 1987 Constit...
Headlines
2 hours ago
Sandigan junks another wealth case vs Marcoses
By Michael Punongbayan | 2 hours ago
Another civil case accusing the late strongman Ferdinand Marcos, former first lady Imelda Marcos and their alleged cronies...
Headlines
2 hours ago
Monsoons out, amihan coming: Colder days ahead
By Rhodina Villanueva | 2 hours ago
The southwest monsoon has officially ended, marking the start of colder days as the country transitions to the easterly winds...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with