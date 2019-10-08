'We trust PET and wait,' Robredo spokesperson says after voting reset anew

MANILA, Philippines — As the Presidential Electoral Tribunal again deferred voting on former Sen. Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s poll protest, Vice President Leni Robredo’s spokesperson expressed hope that the tribunal would release the official result of the initial recount.

The Supreme Court sitting as PET on Tuesday deferred action on Marcos’ protest. SC spokesperson Brian Hosaka said that the case “remains pending and is still being deliberated by the members of the tribunal.”

A source told Philstar.com that the voting was reset to October 15.

Gutierrez, in a press conference, said that it is “business as usual” for the Office of the Vice President. “We just have to wait again for developments next Tuesday,” he also said.

“In the meantime, we continue to watch and trust the PET that they will decide on the basis of their own rules and basis on the actual account,” he added in a mix of Filipino and English.

But the spokesperson said they wish that the tribunal would grant their pleading filed Monday, seeking the release of the summary of recount on the three identified pilot provinces in the poll protest.

Election lawyer Romulo Macalintal, Robredo’s lead counsel, asked the tribunal to furnish the parties with a copy of the Summary and Report on the revision, recount and re-appreciation of ballots from three pilot provinces.

Macalintal argued that the parties “need to be apprised on the truth of the real result of the revision, recount and re-appreciation of ballots from the three pilot provinces.”

In a statement on Monday, Marcos spokesperson, lawyer Vic Rodriguez, slammed Robredo's motion and said she and her lawyers should "stop deceiving the Filipino by requesting from the high court, through a preposterous motion, copy of something that she already has."

Gutierrez clarified that what they have is the unofficial tally of the recount based on the reports of their revisors, who were part of the team that conducted the recount from April 2018.

He reiterated that releasing the official summary will “help dispel and correct any or the misunderstanding” regarding the case.

He noted that the speculations and misinformation cannot be helped as the public has long known that a report on the recount was submitted last month, but official action has yet to be taken by the tribunal.

The spokesperson added: “We will respect whatever decision that the PET will take with respect with the release of the official report.”

Marcos’ spokesperson Rodriguez, for his part also said that they continue to wait for the tribunal to finish its deliberations.

“Like everyone else, we also patiently waited for the PET decision that was moved again to the 15th,” he said in a text message to reporters.

Chief Justice Lucas Bersamin on Monday said that Marcos’ case has always been set in the SC’s agenda for every en banc session.

The next full court session is on October 15. — Kristine Joy Patag