CHR calls for prompt release of guidelines on Anti-Hazing Law

MANILA, Philippines — Amid a rise in hazing-related incidents, the Commission on Human Rights called for the prompt release of the Implementing Rules and Regulations of the Anti-Hazing Act of 2018.

In a statement Friday, lawyer Jacqueline de Guia, CHR spokesperson, noted that Commission on Higher Education Chairman Prospera De Vera said in a recent interview that the IRR for the 2018 law was finished.

De Guia urged CHED to rush the IRR, which include expanded and stricter penalties, so “cruel and inhumane” hazing-related incidents would end.

“It is clear that the longer strict criminalization is delayed the more danger our students are in,” she added.

Hazing in academic institutions has entered public discourse following the death of Philippine Military Academy cadet Darwin Dormitorio. The University of the Philippines is also investigating alleged initiation rites of the Sigma Rho fraternity, which spread on social media through unverified screenshots.

READ: Dismissed PMA cadets face anti-hazing law raps over Dormitorio death

The incidents happened despite the signing of the Anti-Hazing Act of 2018 that declares hazing a criminal offense.

Schools have duty to protect students

De Guia added that hazing has no place in academic institutions. "Over the years, CHR probed hazing-related deaths because students, especially if they are minors, all belong to the youth sector and are considered a vulnerable sector in society,” she added.

The Commission also reminded school administrations that they hold the duty to uphold and protect the rights of its students. “Hazing is a direct violation of their student’s right to safety, security, and a threat to their well-beings,” De Guia stressed.

“We urge the government, CHED, and the security sector to ensure proper and complete implementation of the Anti-Hazing Act of 2008 and to practice vigilance in monitoring the country’s schools and universities,” she added.

Duterte: Hazing cannot be eliminated

President Rodrigo Duterte, who belongs to a fraternity himself, said that there is no way to completely eradicate hazing unless fraternities are banned.

"I don’t know what but that is a permanent insanity," Duterte told reporters before leaving for Russia earlier this week.

READ: Duterte says hazing in fraternities can't be stopped, a year after signing law against it

"You know ikaw pumasok ka, ‘pag nahuli ka, sorry ka. Hindi mo talaga matanggal ‘yan (If you join and you get caught, sorry. You cannot do away with that). Unless you ban fraternity for all time. Make it a criminal offense by joining a fraternity. But that would raise so many constitutional issues," he added. — Kristine Joy Patag with a report from The STAR/Alexis Romero