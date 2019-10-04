EXPLAINERS
PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
SOUTH CHINA SEA
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Facebook image shows Philippine Military Academy cadet Darwin Dormitorio, who died from beatings at the hands of upperclassmen in the PMA.
CHR calls for prompt release of guidelines on Anti-Hazing Law
(Philstar.com) - October 4, 2019 - 12:03pm

MANILA, Philippines — Amid a rise in hazing-related incidents, the Commission on Human Rights called for the prompt release of the Implementing Rules and Regulations of the Anti-Hazing Act of 2018.

In a statement Friday, lawyer Jacqueline de Guia, CHR spokesperson, noted that Commission on Higher Education Chairman Prospera De Vera said in a recent interview that the IRR for the 2018 law was finished.

De Guia urged CHED to rush the IRR, which include expanded and stricter penalties, so “cruel and inhumane” hazing-related incidents would end.

“It is clear that the longer strict criminalization is delayed the more danger our students are in,” she added.

Hazing in academic institutions has entered public discourse following the death of Philippine Military Academy cadet Darwin Dormitorio. The University of the Philippines is also investigating alleged initiation rites of the Sigma Rho fraternity, which spread on social media through unverified screenshots.

READ: Dismissed PMA cadets face anti-hazing law raps over Dormitorio death

The incidents happened despite the signing of the Anti-Hazing Act of 2018 that declares hazing a criminal offense.

Schools have duty to protect students

De Guia added that hazing has no place in academic institutions. "Over the years, CHR probed hazing-related deaths because students, especially if they are minors, all belong to the youth sector and are considered a vulnerable sector in society,” she added.

The Commission also reminded school administrations that they hold the duty to uphold and protect the rights of its students. “Hazing is a direct violation of their student’s right to safety, security, and a threat to their well-beings,” De Guia stressed.

“We urge the government, CHED, and the security sector to ensure proper and complete implementation of the Anti-Hazing Act of 2008 and to practice vigilance in monitoring the country’s schools and universities,” she added.

Duterte: Hazing cannot be eliminated

President Rodrigo Duterte, who belongs to a fraternity himself, said that there is no way to completely eradicate hazing unless fraternities are banned.

"I don’t know what but that is a permanent insanity," Duterte told reporters before leaving for Russia earlier this week.

READ: Duterte says hazing in fraternities can't be stopped, a year after signing law against it

"You know ikaw pumasok ka, ‘pag nahuli ka, sorry ka. Hindi mo talaga matanggal ‘yan (If you join and you get caught, sorry. You cannot do away with that). Unless you ban fraternity for all time. Make it a criminal offense by joining a fraternity. But that would raise so many constitutional issues," he added. — Kristine Joy Patag with a report from The STAR/Alexis Romero

COMMISSION ON HUMAN RIGHTS HAZING PHILIPPINE MILITARY ACADEMY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Senate panel jails ‘ninja cop’ chief
By Paolo Romero | 12 hours ago
For “lying” and being “evasive,” the Senate yesterday cited in contempt a police officer who led the...
Headlines
PDEA chief, family receiving death threats
By Paolo Romero | 12 hours ago
Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency director general Aaron Aquino disclosed yesterday that he and his family have been receiving...
Headlines
Unkempt? Palace defends Duterte’s loose necktie
By Christina Mendez | 12 hours ago
Malacañang shrugged off criticism that President Duterte was a bit unkempt when he wore a loose tie during his meeting...
Headlines
Philippines, Russia vow stronger defense cooperation
By Christina Mendez | 12 hours ago
President Duterte and Russian President Vladimir Putin last night agreed to pursue stronger defense cooperation between their...
Headlines
Bersamin: No vote yet on VP protest
By Evelyn Macairan | 12 hours ago
Chief Justice Lucas Bersamin yesterday refused to confirm or deny that the Supreme Court, sitting as the Presidential Electoral...
Headlines
Latest
12 hours ago
Lawmakers: Use P29 B from CCT to help farmers
By Edu Punay | 12 hours ago
House leaders are pushing for the use of some P29 billion from the government’s conditional cash transfer (CCT) program...
Headlines
12 hours ago
‘Chinese presence in WPS won’t deter Philippines maritime patrol’
By Jaime Laude | 12 hours ago
The growing presence of Chinese vessels in the West Philippine Sea will not stop the Armed Forces of the Philippines from...
Headlines
12 hours ago
Bacolod bans pork from Luzon
By Gilbert Bayoran | 12 hours ago
The Philippine Association of Meat Processors Inc. continues to have problems with provinces – including Cebu, Bohol...
Headlines
12 hours ago
‘Thousands of sick Bilibid prisoners die yearly’
By Paolo Romero | 12 hours ago
Thousands of inmates in the New Bilibid Prison die every year due to various ailments, the medical chief of the state penitentiary...
Headlines
12 hours ago
DILG readies administrative raps vs ‘drug queen’
By Emmanuel Tupas | 12 hours ago
The Department of the Interior and Local Government yesterday said they were preparing administrative charges against alleged...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with