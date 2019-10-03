PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
Rescue personnel look on at a bridge after it collapsed in the Nanfangao fish harbor in Suao township on October 1, 2019.
AFP/Sam Yeh
Taiwan authorities retrieve body of 3rd Filipino fisherman in bridge collapse
(Philstar.com) - October 3, 2019 - 6:38pm

MANILA, Philippines — The body of the last missing person killed when a suspension bridge in northeast Taiwan collapsed two days ago has been found Thursday.

The body of the last missing Filipino, who was identified as Romulo Escalicas Jr., was recovered around noon, according to reports.

The remains of two other Filipinos, identified as Andree Serencio and Gorge Impang, were earlier found on Wednesday.

A total of six fishing workers from the Philippines and Indonesia were killed when Nanfang’ao bridge in Yilan’s Su’ao township came crashing down early Tuesday morning. The families of the killed fishermen will reportedly receive compensation from Taiwanese authorities.

The collapse also left 12 people injured.

A CCTV footage of the incident showed a vertical cable at the center of the bridge’s arch suddenly snapping. The infrastructure then collapsed into the water, crashing down on three fishing boats.

A petrol tanker also plunged into the water and burst into flames. — Gaea Katreena Cabico with reports from Agence France-Presse and Taiwan News

