President Rodrigo Duterte answers queries from the members of the media prior to his departure at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay City on Oct. 1, 2019 for his official visit to the Russian Federation.
Albert Alcain/Presidential Photo
Duterte says probe into ninja cops will be 'fair'
Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - October 2, 2019 - 5:20pm

MANILA, Philippines — Police officers accused of involvement in illegal drugs can be assured of a fair investigation by the Department of the Interior and Local Government, President Rodrigo Duterte said, as he claimed that the police as an institution remains "very good" despite the presence of scalawags in uniform.

Duterte, whose centerpiece policy is the war on illegal drugs, said the findings of the DILG would serve as his basis for deciding whether to retain or dismiss the policemen tagged in the narcotics trade.

"When I decide on the basis of the report of (DILG) Secretary (Eduardo) Año, I can dismiss, discharge, terminate any and all of them. So I will wait for that," the president told reporters before leaving for Russia last Tuesday.  

"But we will be fair...You know, PNP (Philippine National Police) is not that bad. By and large, we have a very good PNP working for our country. The scalawags, the ninja cops have been there in Manila, one or two in Davao, and everywhere," he added.

Duterte said while the Senate is conducting its own probe into the alleged ties of some police officials with drug syndicates, he could not adopt its findings as his own. He noted that the Senate inquiry could not impose sanctions on erring policemen.

"We are not totally bound by the investigation of other departments. Though I would say that most of the testimony or declarations given in the Senate were under oath, I supposed that everybody was telling the truth there. So it needs time," the president said.  

"But procedural due process must be followed. I cannot just wait for the Senate, its report, then adopt it as my own. They are different things," he added.

The president, nevertheless, said the DILG would proceed after the Senate completes its investigation "in obedience to the separation of powers and respect for each other's departments."

"The ninja cops here in Greater Manila Area are known for their ferocity, viciousness and toxicity. I am sure the investigations will bare these things right," he added.

Duterte: Good reason, proof needed to sack top officials

During last Tuesday's Senate hearing, PNP chief Oscar Albayalde was accused of protecting policemen tagged in the recycling of narcotics when he was a police commander in Pampanga.

Former Criminal Investigation and Detection Group chief and now Baguio Mayor Benjamin Magalong quoted Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency chief Aaron Aquino as saying that Albayalde had asked him to stop the implementation of a 2014 dismissal order against his former subordinates.

Albayalde's former subordinates were involved in a 2013 raid in Mexico, Pampanga which was investigated on allegations that drugs were stolen and a Chinese suspect was set free after bribing arresting officers with P50 million.

Albayalde responded by saying that Magalong could have eliminated the "ninja cops" himself when he was still in the police service. He also maintained that the PNP is serious in fighting drug syndicates and their protectors.

Asked whether the issue would affect his confidence in Albayalde, Duterte replied: "I would not preempt Secretary Año. But I leave it to him to decide."

"If you really want to know, and this does not bind Secretary Año of what might be his conclusion... Albayalde happened to be the provincial police director at that time... If you have to insist that his only link there was the policemen were under his command, up to that point. I don't know if Secretary Año would... I do not want to preempt. But I would say that this is not a brief for Albayalde," he added.

Duterte said dismissing top officials is a serious thing that requires a "good reason" and "enough proof."

"Our emotions, our disappointments and anger do not come to play in investigations," Duterte said.

"Año, I'm sure, would be in his proper equanimity when he begins the investigation." 

