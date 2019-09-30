PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
SOUTH CHINA SEA
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
This file photo shows the fishermen who were abandoned at sea after their fishing boat was sunk by a Chinese vessel.
The STAR/Walter Bollozos
Filipino fishermen abandoned by Chinese vessel should file compensation claim — Palace
Patricia Lourdes Viray (Philstar.com) - September 30, 2019 - 1:49pm

MANILA, Philippines — The 22 Filipino fishermen involved in the Recto Bank allision in June should approach authorities to get compensation from the offending Chinese vessel.

Almost four months after the incident, the Filipino fishermen have yet to be properly compensated by the Chinese side.

Presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo said the 22 Filipino fishermen, whose boat was sank by a Chinese vessel, should file an insurance claim.

"You have to file an insurance claim and then let the process proceed. There are protocols. The insurance company will not just give them compensation, there has to be a claim," Panelo said in a press briefing.

The Malacañang mouthpiece added that the fishermen have received assistance from various sectors but they should still file an insurance claim.

"They can go to their mayor, for instance, and ask help. Then the mayor will bring them to the proper entity," Panelo said.

The 22 Filipino fishermen live in the coastal town of San Jose in Occidental Mindoro.

The Chinese shipowner, through the Guangdong Mutual Insurance Association, had apologized to the Filipino fishermen in August.

In the same letter, the Guangdong-based group requested the affected Filipino fishermen to file a specific appeal for civil compensation based on the actual loss.

While the Philippine government said it would support the fishermen, Malacañang earlier said the victims should initiate the filing of charges against the Chinese vessel.

"The fishermen should be the one pursuing that because they are the ones who are victims of that," Panelo said a few months ago.

CHINA RECTO BANK SOUTH CHINA SEA WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
UN cannot interfere in state functions – Teddy Locsin
By Janvic Mateo | 15 hours ago
The United Nations should not interfere with any state in its functions of protecting its citizens and eliminating threats,...
Headlines
7th cadet faces raps for PMA hazing death
By Emmanuel Tupas | 15 hours ago
Another cadet of the Philippine Military Academy ((PMA) has been tagged as a suspect in the fatal hazing of plebe Darwin Dormitorio,...
Headlines
Duterte flies to Moscow on chartered flight
By Edith Regalado | 15 hours ago
President Duterte is taking a chartered flight to Moscow tomorrow to meet his “favorite hero” Russian President...
Headlines
Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for September 30
1 day ago
Here are the areas where classes are suspended for September 30.
Headlines
Possibility of war in SCS ‘totally remote’ — Teddy Locsin
By Janvic Mateo | 15 hours ago
President Duterte may have repeatedly warned that raising the arbitral ruling favoring the Philippine claim in the South China...
Headlines
Latest
3 hours ago
Lacson wants to penalize neglect, abandonment of elderly parents
3 hours ago
Under a Senate bill, people who fail to provide the necessary support to their aging, sick and incapacitated parents face...
Headlines
5 hours ago
LIVE: Senate hearing on Department of National Defense budget
5 hours ago
The DND has a proposed budget of P189 billion, or 4.8% of the P4.1-trillion national budget proposed in the National...
Headlines
5 hours ago
‘Onyok’ to bring rains over Northern Luzon as it barrels aways
5 hours ago
Typhoon Onyok (Mitag) will continue to dump rains over parts of Northern Luzon as it makes its way out of the country’s...
Headlines
15 hours ago
‘Lack of transparency to make ASF scare worse’
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 15 hours ago
The government’s continued lack of transparency on the real deal with the African swine fever (ASF) might just worsen...
Headlines
15 hours ago
Pinay chef receives UN Young Champion of Earth award
By Pia Lee-Brago | 15 hours ago
The United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) has officially honored Filipina chef Louise Mabulo and other environmental changemakers...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with