Filipino fishermen abandoned by Chinese vessel should file compensation claim — Palace

MANILA, Philippines — The 22 Filipino fishermen involved in the Recto Bank allision in June should approach authorities to get compensation from the offending Chinese vessel.

Almost four months after the incident, the Filipino fishermen have yet to be prop erly compensated by the Chinese side.

Presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo said the 22 Filipino fishermen, whose boat was sank by a Chinese vessel, should file an insurance claim.

" You have to file an insurance claim and then let the process proceed. There are protocols. The insurance company will not just give them compensation, there has to be a claim," Panelo said in a press briefing.

The Malacañang mouthpiece added that the fishermen have received assistance from various sectors but they should still file an insurance claim.

"They can go to their mayor, for instance, and ask help. Then the mayor will bring them to the proper entity," Panelo said.

The 22 Filipino fishermen live in the coastal town of San Jose in Occidental Mindoro.

The Chinese shipowner, through the Guangdong Mutual Insurance Association, had apologized to the Filipino fishermen in August.

In the same letter, the Guangdong-based group requested the affected Filipino fishermen to file a specific appeal for civil compensation based on the actual loss.

While the Philippine government said it would support the fishermen, Malacañang earlier said the victims should initiate the filing of charges against the Chinese vessel.

"The fishermen should be the one pursuing that because they are the ones who are victims of that," Panelo said a few months ago.