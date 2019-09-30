LIVE: Senate hearing on Department of National Defense budget

PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
(Philstar.com) - September 30, 2019 - 10:21am

MANILA, Philippines — Subcommittee "C" of the Senate's Committee on Finance is holding a hearing on Monday on the proposed budget of the Department of National Defense for 2020.

The DND has a proposed budget of P189 billion, or 4.8% of the P4.1-trillion national budget proposed in the National Expenditure Program.

RELATED: A look at the P4.1-T proposed national budget for 2020

President Rodrigo Duterte earlier announced that the 2020 DND budget would include portions of the second phase of the Philippine military modernization plan covering the period 2018 to 2022 and the amount of P125 billion for the acquisition of more equipment for external defense missions, including helicopters, fighter aircraft, multi-role fighters and missile and radar systems.

The first phase of the AFP modernization plan covered the years 2013 to 2017, for which at least P85 billion was allocated for the acquisition of assets including combat utility and attack helicopters, frigates, armored vehicles, rifles, and cargo and transport aircraft.

The president had also committed to pouring in P500 million for medical assistance to troops in the battlefield. 

READ: Philippines capability to stop ship intrusions ‘very weak’ – DND

