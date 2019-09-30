‘Onyok’ to bring rains over Northern Luzon as it barrels aways

MANILA, Philippines — Typhoon Onyok (Mitag) will continue to dump rains over parts of Northern Luzon as it makes its way out of the country’s jurisdiction, weather forecasters said early Monday morning.

“Onyok” was located 180 km northeast of Basco, Batanes with maximum sustained winds of 120 km per hour near the center and gusts of up to 150 kph.

The typhoon slightly slowed down—now moving northwest at 20 kph from the previous 25 kph—and is expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility this evening.

A landfall scenario remains unlikely throughout the forecast period, PAGASA said.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 remains hoisted over the northernmost islands of Batanes and Babuyan. Residents of these areas may experience rains with gusty winds.

“Onyok” will also bring cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms over the rest of Cagayan Valley and the provinces of Ilocos Norte and Apayao.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers due to localized thunderstorms.

Those with small sea vessels are advised not to venture over the northern and eastern seaboards of Luzon due to potentially rough sea conditions.

Forecast positions

Tuesday morning: 520 km north of Basco, Batanes (outside PAR)

Wednesday morning: 1,045 km north of Basco, Batanes (outside PAR)

— Gaea Katreena Cabico