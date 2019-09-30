PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
PDEA chief Aaron Aquino had asked the PNP to return his security detail due to the death threats he and his family have been receiving.
The STAR/Boy Santos, file
PDEA chief tells recalled police escorts to come back
(Philstar.com) - September 30, 2019 - 9:55am

MANILA, Philippines — The security escorts of Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency chief Aaron Aquino have been pulled out following the issue of "ninja cops" or rogue policemen allegedly recycling confiscated drugs.

He also said the president has ordered the return of the security detail assigned to him.

Police Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac, PNP spokesman ,earlier confirmed that personnel assigned to government officials in Central Luzom have been recalled for additional security for the Southeast Asian Games in November.

Aquino, however, claimed that other security details were allowed to return to their VIP assignments after accounting by the PNP.

"Personally, I am wondering why my security detail appears to be singled out?" Aquino, whose office is in Quezon City, said.

PDEA chief reports receiving death threats

The PDEA chief said he had appealed to the police to restore his security detail due to the death threats he has been receiving.

"Mine were given different duty assignments despite appeals to Regional Director of PRO 3 due to the high risk of my death threats and that of my family," he added.

According to Aquino, he met with President Rodrigo Duterte last Wednesday. The president had given verbal instruction to Sen. Bong Go, Duterte's longtime aide and travel companion, to return Aquino's police escorts.

Following Duterte's verbal order, Aquino asked his security detail to report back to his office.

Police Gen. Oscar Albayalde, PNP chief, is quoted in a CNN Philippines as saying he has ordered a temporary four-member security detail for Aquino.

He also said Aquino used to have a security detail of 15 but that the police escorts had to be temporarily recalled for the SEA Gams.

He said the recall of Aquino's security escorts is related to the PDEA chief's testimony before senators that some corrupt police officers have been "recycling" seized drugs for sale on the street.

The Senate blue ribbon committee is scheduled to hold an inquiry into the "ninja cops" issue on Tuesday, with Albayalde among the resource persons invited to testify.

Sen. Richard Gordon said the panel has evidence on the involvement of policemen through a paper trail. — Patricia Lourdes Viray

