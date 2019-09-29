PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
Classes are suspended in some areas for Monday, September 30, due to the announced transport strike.
The STAR, File
Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for September 30
(Philstar.com) - September 29, 2019 - 11:14am

MANILA, Philippines — Some local government units and schools announced class suspensions for Monday, September 30, in anticipation of the nationwide transport strike to protest the proposed phaseout of jeepneys and UV Express service vehicles next year.

READ: Nationwide transport strike set September 30

Follow our running list here. (Can't view the list? Click here.)

 

 

