Freed convicts who surrendered walk out of prison
(Philstar.com) - September 28, 2019 - 1:57pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Corrections has confirmed the release of the first of the two batches of 52 persons deprived of liberty who turned themselves in to authorities.

In a text message to reporters Saturday, Justice Undersecretary Markk Perete said those qualified PDLs residing in Metro Manila were immediately released Friday while transportation for those from the provinces is being arranged.

Perete said the prisons bureau has processed the release of 52 PDLs who surrendered to authorities while a Joint Task Force composed of the Department of Justice and BuCor has “verified” the release of 35 more, bringing the number of PDLs to be freed to 87 as of Friday night.

To protect them from re-arrests, the freed PDLs where given certificates that contain the following information:

  • Date of and Ground/Basis for Previous Release
  • Date of Surrender
  • Re-evaluation Finding
  • Basis (Acquittal, Grant of Parole, etc...) for Re-Release

“The Task Force is set to meet anew today to resume its deliberations,” Perete said.

Over 2,000 people have voluntarily surrendered to the government since President Rodrigo Duterte announced that freed heinous crimes convicts released under a controversial law should turn themselves in or else, “things can go wrong.” 

The DOJ earlier said some convicts who surrendered were previously freed with no legal obstacle or not through the controversial Good Conduct Time Allowance law. — Ian Nicolas Cigaral with a report from Kristine Joy Patag

