Tropical Depression Onyok enters PAR, may develop into tropical storm within 24 hours

MANILA, Philippines — A tropical depression has entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility and was given the local name “Onyok”, the state weather bureau reported Saturday.

In its 5 a.m. weather bulletin, PAGASA said "Onyok" entered PAR at 2 a.m. Saturday and was moving northwest at 30 kph.

"Onyok" may intensify into a tropical storm within 24 hours, PAGASA also said, adding that the weather disturbance is less likely to make a landfall in the country throughout the forecast period.

The tropical depression — which packs maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour and gustiness of up to 70 kph — was last spotted 1,100 km east of Virac, Catanduanes.

According to PAGASA, "Onyok" will bring scattered light to moderate rainshowers and thunderstorms over Bicol Region and Eastern Visayas.

Forecast Position:

24 Hour (Sunday morning): 770 km northeast of Virac, Catanduanes

48 Hour (Monday morning):425 km east of Basco, Batanes

72 Hour (Tuesday morning): 680 km north northeast of Basco, Batanes (OUTSIDE PAR)

96 Hour (Wednesday morning):1,385 km north northeast of Basco, Batanes (OUTSIDE PAR)

— Ian Nicolas Cigaral