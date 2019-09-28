New PMA head vows safety of cadets

MANILA, Philippines — The new superintendent of the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) yesterday assured the families of the cadets of their safety and security.

“To the parents of the cadets, this is what I have to say – do not worry because we will take care of your sons and daughters, whether they are plebes or upperclassmen. But we will do more than just take care of them, we will mold them to become servant leaders, leaders who will serve God and country first before serving themselves,” PMA superintendent Brig. Gen. Romeo Brawner said.

Brawner, a veteran of the fighting in Mindanao, said his mission to lead the PMA would be tough. He vowed to wage war to dismantle the culture of violence through hazing in the country’s premier military school.

“This may take years or even decades and across several generations, but we have to start somewhere. And now is the right time to start,” Brawner said.

Brawner made the promise to protect the plebes even as the police investigation into the fatal hazing of Fourth Class cadet Darwin Dormitorio is drawing to a close.

Police said a total of six upperclassmen have been identified as suspects in the hazing of Dormitorio.

The sixth suspect allegedly kicked the hurting Dormitorio out of bed.

Three of the suspects – Cadet 1st Class Axl Rey Sanopao and Cadets 3rd Class Felix Lumbag and Shalimar Imperial – were initially identified by the Baguio City Police as having assaulted Dormitorio.

PMA officials confirmed Dormitorio succumbed to internal injuries due to hazing.

Meanwhile, a former Navy officer-turned-congressman yesterday urged his alma mater, the PMA, to include the anti-hazing law in its curriculum.

“There should be constant reminders and discussions in the classroom about the anti-hazing law,” Rep. Manuel Cabochan of party-list group Magdalo told ANC.

Cabochan said making the law part of the course in the military academy would discourage hazing, since it is a criminal offense.

Cabochan admitted hazing some younger cadets when he was an upperclassman at PMA.

“Up to now, I feel some guilt about what I did. It’s something I and other alumni should not be proud of. It’s not a badge of honor,” he said.

Cabochan said aside from discussions on the anti-hazing law, the PMA should install closed-circuit television cameras in its hallways, dormitories and other areas to monitor the activities of cadets.

He said upperclassmen are of the impression that hazing is part of instilling discipline on their younger brothers.

“You are expected to memorize the names, addresses and serial numbers of your seniors. If you forget just one of these, you are subjected to physical activities as part of discipline,” Cabochan added.

He pointed out that hazing and other physical abuse should stop not only at the PMA but in other schools as well.

Hazing turns a student “into a bully or even a psychopath,” Cabochan said.

“There should be more strenuous and rigid training exercises to replace hazing. There should be a limit to physical contact. And cadets should undergo periodic counseling and psychological examination to determine if they have been subjected to abuse,” he said.

During his time, Cabochan said he did not go through a psychological test.

He urged his fellow PMA alumni to talk to cadets and their families and discourage hazing and physical abuse.

Another party-list lawmaker, Alfredo Garbin of Ako Bicol, called for an investigation into a social media viral post about the newest incident of hazing in the University of the Philippines.

“Nothing less than a full-scale investigation and public hearing to directly confront the latest incident of hazing in the long and plagued history of fraternity violence in UP,” he said.

Garbin urged UP president Danilo Concepcion to suspend the students involved and ban their fraternity.

He said the National Privacy Commission and the Department of Information and Communications Technology should participate in the investigation to determine who uploaded the alleged picture of a student who was apparently beaten black and blue, his left arm swollen. – With Jess Diaz