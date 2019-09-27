Tropical depression seen to enter PAR on Saturday

MANILA, Philippines — A tropical depression is expected to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Saturday morning, weather forecasters said.

Once it enters the country’s jurisdiction, the weather disturbance will be given a local name “Onyok”—the 15th tropical cyclone this year.

The tropical depression was last seen 1,685 kilometers east of Visayas. It may intensify since it remains over the Pacific Ocean.

PAGASA said the tropical depression has a slim chance of hitting any part of the Philippine landmass but it may come close to extreme Northern Luzon.

The state weather bureau said the northeasterly surface windflow is prevailing over Northern Luzon on Friday. It will bring cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers and isolated thunderstorms over Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region and the province of Aurora.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers due to localized thunderstorms. — Gaea Katreena Cabico