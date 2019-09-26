Ateneo is top Philippine university in terms of employability

MANILA, Philippines — The Ateneo De Manila University is the country’s best-performing university in terms of graduate employability, according to a study of a global higher education think tank.

ADMU placed in the 161 to 170 bracket in the Graduate Employability Rankings 2020 of London-based Quacquarelli Symonds with a score of 44.3. It is the sole Philippine university in the top 200 of the annual rankings.

In the 2019 table, ADMU ranked in the 181 to 190 bracket.

Other Philippine tertiary education institutions in the 2020 edition's employability rankings include the University of Santo Tomas (251 to 300 bracket), University of the Philippines (301 to 500 bracket) and De La Salle University (301 to 500 bracket).

The Graduate Employability Rankings 2020 included over 750 institutions across the world—680 were ranked and 501 were published.

QS assessed the universities based on employer reputation (30%), alumni outcomes (25%), partnerships with employers (25%), employer-student connections (10%) and graduate employment rate (10%).

Massachusetts Institute of Technology topped the 2020 list. Completing the top five were Stanford University, University of California, Los Angeles, The University of Sydney and Harvard University.

China’s Tsinghua University and The University of Hong Kong were the top universities in Asia in terms of graduate employability.