Baguio City police director Col. Allen Rae Co interrogates the eight cadets who witnessed the fatal hazing of Cadet Fourth Class Darwin Dormitorio yesterday.
4 cadets face expulsion, criminal raps
Emmanuel Tupas, Jaime Laude (The Philippine Star) - September 25, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — With the top leadership of the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) quitting their posts yesterday, several cadets involved in the fatal hazing of a plebe have been kicked out.

Four of the upperclassmen involved in the fatal hazing of Darwin Dormitorio last week were expelled yesterday from the country’s premier military institution.

This developed as the military leadership said another PMA cadet believed to be a victim of hazing was rushed to the Armed Forces of the Philippines Medical Center (AFPMC) in Quezon City last Monday.

PMA superintendent Lt. Gen. Ronnie Evangelista and Brig. Gen. Bartolome Bacarro, who both resigned yesterday, said Cadets Third Class Shalimar Imperial and Felix Lumbag were “separated from the service” for directly assaulting Dormitorio while Cadet First Class Axl Ray Talupao was also dismissed for encouraging the hazing.

Under the principle of command responsibility, Cadet Second Class Nikoel Termil, Dormitorio’s direct squad leader, was also dismissed.

Cadet First Class Irvin Sayod, Platoon Leader and Echo Company Commander Cadet First Class Elbert Lucas were suspended.

Cadet First Class Christian Correa, the class floor inspector, was meted 51 demerits, 180 punishment pulls and 180 days confinement as administrative penalties.

Senior Tactical Officer Maj. Rex Bolo and Echo Company Tactical Officer Capt. Jeffrey Batistiana were relieved from their posts in the PMA, while the commanding officer of the PMA Station Hospital Col. Cesar Candelaria and attending physician Florence Apple Apostol were also relieved from their posts for purposes of investigation.  

Dormitorio was confined at the PMA hospital twice last August complaining of stomach pains, a medical condition the doctors simply diagnosed as urinary tract infection.

On Wednesday last week, the unconscious Dormitorio was rushed to the same hospital where he died from internal injuries apparently sustained during the hazing.

The PMA leadership had admitted Dormitorio died from hazing injuries.

AFP spokesman Brig. Gen. Edgard Arevalo said a classmate of Dormitorio was brought to the AFPMC also complaining of severe stomach pain.

“He was in and out of confinement and findings were initially gastroenteritis,” Arevalo said without identifying the cadet.

“But when he returned for another checkup due to stomach pains, there were several markings on his body. So, possibly this is also some of maltreatment but it’s not yet sure,” Arevalo said.

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Oscar Albayalde said charges are being prepared against the dismissed cadets pending statements from the complainants.

“Probably within the week we will be able to file cases against the suspects,” Albayalde said in an interview with CNN Philippines.

Albayalde mentioned the results of the autopsy examination on Dormitorio’s remains that showed the victim succumbed from massive internal injuries.

The Baguio City police earlier said they are preparing criminal charges against the cadets involved in the hazing.

Baguio City police chief Col. Allen Rae Co said the autopsy results matched the statements made by some of the cadets, noting Dormitorio had been brought to hospital a number of times for injuries. – With Artemio Dumlao

