Duterte expects better performance from Cabinet

MANILA, Philippines — President Duterte is expecting members of his Cabinet to perform better in the last half of his term despite a high net satisfaction rating garnered by the latter in a recent survey.

Presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo said Duterte has maintained his full confidence in his Cabinet members, even if he has publicly complained about the prevalence of corruption in various agencies of government.

Panelo noted that the President has raised the standards in governance by fighting corruption and exacting action from the various agencies – with the primary focus on serving the Filipino people.

“He is satisfied, he commended them publicly,” Panelo said in a press briefing.

Apart from the recent announcement that he is transferring Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel Piñol to the Mindanao Development Authority, the Chief Executive is not likely to have a major reshuffle among Cabinet members.

Instead, Panelo said Duterte expects all Cabinet members and employees of the government to work harder to fulfil the promises to the public.

Malacañang is happy about the “very good” net satisfaction rating of the President’s Cabinet, which rose from “good” +44 in March to “very good” in June.

“We are pleased to note that the rating, for the first time, the Cabinet improved from good to very good. That should propel us, members of the Cabinet, to be inspired to work harder and help the President achieve his goal of uplifting the status of the Filipino people: give them comfortable lives; give them peace and security,” the presidential spokesman said.

Duterte is happy upon learning that the latest poll results showed a new record-high of +51, according to Panelo.

Panelo described as “remarkable” the Social Weather Stations (SWS) poll on June 22 to 26 because it is the first time that the Cabinet received a “very good” rating in recent memory.

“To the Cabinet members, this survey is important as it is demonstrative of the sentiment of the Filipino people, indicating that they are starting to experience a working government that addresses their welfare,” he said.

The Office of the President attributed the survey results to the hard work and dedication of the members of the Cabinet as well as to the support rendered by their respective staff in undertaking actions to fulfill the directives of the Chief Executive.

“As we congratulate the individuals of the President’s official family, the people’s favorable satisfaction on their work should propel them further to continue performing their jobs with dedication and efficiency,” Panelo said.

The President’s official family, and their respective teams, remain true to their commitment to the Filipino people “to deliver genuine change for the benefit of our nation during the remainder of the President’s term,” he added.