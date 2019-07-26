Lawmaker resigns on 3rd day of 18th Congress

MANILA, Philippines — A neophyte member of the House of Representatives from a new party-list organization tendered his resignation on Wednesday for still unknown reasons, which made him a congressman for only three days.

The party-list group Marino announced the irrevocable resignation of its second nominee Anton Lopez.

The group has two representatives in the chamber led by its first nominee Carlo Gonzalez.

“The resignation is effective immediately. As his resignation is for personal reasons, it is best that we wait for him to make a statement on the matter when he is ready,” a portion of the press statement read.

“We regret to see him go, but we understand that the decision is his to make. We are currently undergoing the legal process of substitution and for this reason, we will not comment further until it is deemed resolved,” it added.

Sources said that Lopez turned out to be an American citizen as shown by a disqualification complaint filed against him before the Commission on Elections (Comelec) that screens and accredits party-list organizations to the House.

Lopez is not the only one, however, who carries the distinction of having the shortest stint in the House, as former Pasig Rep. Noel Carino sat only for a day after the House of Representatives Electoral Tribunal (HRET) belatedly declared him the winner.

The HRET ruled in June 2004 during the 12th Congress that Carino, a real estate executive, beat Henry Lanot in the May 2001 congressional polls.

Former speaker Jose de Venecia swore him in – on the last day of Congress.

Carino ran again in the succeeding local elections but lost to Robert Jaworski Jr., son of former senator and basketball legend Robert Jaworski.

The House now in the 18th Congress (2019-2022) has about 305 members from its previous 297, 20 percent of whom come from party-list organizations that comprise about 61 House members, while the rest are from legislative districts across the country.

Some party-list groups like that of pro-administration Duterte Youth still has problems pending before Comelec following the taking over of controversial former National Youth Commission chairman Ronald Cardema as its first nominee, removing the two others.

The poll body has yet to rule whether Cardema, who has been very vocal of his loyal support to President Duterte, is indeed qualified despite being overaged at 34, aside from the questionable circumstances behind his substitution as first nominee.