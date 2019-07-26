‘Leni may be impeached over Duterte ouster plot’

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Leni Robredo may face impeachment over her alleged involvement in the supposed plot to oust President Duterte, lawyer Larry Gadon said yesterday.

Gadon, the lawyer of Peter Joemel Advincula, allegedly the “Bikoy” in the “Ang Totoong Narcolist” videos who accused Robredo and other opposition personalities of being behind the ouster plot, said he is considering filing an impeachment case against Robredo after the filing of criminal charges against her before the Department of Justice (DOJ) last week.

“Impeachment of Madam Leni Robredo is one of the moves being considered,” Gadon told The STAR.

Gadon, however, stressed he would first await the results of the DOJ’s preliminary investigation on the sedition or inciting to sedition charges against Robredo before pursuing the plan.

“If the DOJ finds probable cause to indict her for sedition or inciting to sedition, that could be used as a ground for impeachment because that would fall under betrayal of public trust,” he explained.

Gadon, who filed the impeachment complaint against ousted chief justice Ma. Lourdes Sereno, said the criminal case against Robredo may be pursued separately from the possible impeachment case.

“Impeachment is a proceeding which is political in nature and thus does not need a final conviction of a criminal offense. If betrayal of public trust is sufficiently shown, impeachment can proceed independently pending final judgment on the criminal case,” Gadon pointed out.

Robredo’s camp said the filing of inciting to sedition complaint against her is part of a bigger agenda to remove her from office.

Robredo’s spokesman Barry Gutierrez described as “revealing” the statement of Gadon, who raised the possibility of impeaching the Vice President if charges are filed against her.

“I think this is a clear indicator of what is the agenda,” he said in a mix of English and Filipino. “This is not an ordinary criminal case. This is not based on an orderly investigation. It is clearly politically motivated.”

Gutierrez said Robredo is ready to face the allegation, stressing that the complaint will not stand if the basis is Advincula’s claims, which included supposedly meeting Robredo to discuss the ouster plot.

Robredo earlier called Advincula a liar and denied meeting with him.

Gutierrez said they have already consulted lawyers and have formed a team who would represent the Vice President in the preliminary investigation.

“Definitely, the Vice President is ready to face whatever trumped-up charges (she is being accused of). Her legal team is already in place and we will take the appropriate steps at the right time,” he added.

No immunity

When sought for comment, DOJ Secretary Menardo Guevarra explained the preliminary investigation on the charges filed by the Philippine National Police-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (PNP-CIDG) against Robredo is independent from any possible impeachment case to be filed against her.

He explained the Vice President has no immunity from suits even as she can only be removed from office through impeachment.

“The Vice President may be removed from office only by impeachment, which is a totally separate and independent process. Assuming hypothetically that the Vice President is found guilty, the imposable penalty does not include removal from office. But the penalty may include disqualification from holding any public office in the future,” Guevarra said.

Malacañang for its part kept its distance over Gadon’s plan to impeach the Vice President.

“It’s up to him. That’s his move. Every citizen has the right to do anything legal under the Constitution. But whether it will succeed or not, it will prosper or not, that’s another thing,” presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo said at a press briefing.

“The Palace never interferes, intrudes, in the domain of other branches,” he added.

Panelo said it would be up to Congress to act on the impeachment complaint to be filed by Gadon, a known critic of the opposition.

“Let Congress decide. That’s their job,” Panelo said. “We’ll just watch in amusement.”

Last week, the CIDG filed charges of sedition or inciting to sedition, cyber libel, libel, estafa and harboring a criminal or obstruction of justice against Robredo and 34 other opposition personalities.

The CIDG is planning to use Advincula as the primary witness against Robredo and the 34 respondents.

PNP chief Gen. Oscar Albayalde said Advincula is about to apply for the government’s witness protection program. – With Alexis Romero, Janvic Mateo, Romina Cabrera