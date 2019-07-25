Pinay held for 5.9 K shabu in Malaysia, may face death

MANILA, Philippines — A Filipina is facing the possibility of a death sentence after she was arrested for allegedly trafficking over 5.9 kilograms of shabu at a house in the town of Manggatal, Kota Kinabalu in Malaysia.

The Star of Malaysia reported yesterday that Sabah police arrested the 32-year-old during a raid at about 12:12 a.m. on Tuesday.

“During the raid, policemen found the items kept in several bags and packages in the kitchen,” Sabah deputy police commissioner Datuk Zaini Jass was quoted as saying.

The police official said most of the drugs were stored in tea packets – also a recurring packaging strategy in the Philippines – and that investigation also uncovered another 5.4 kilos of drugs in a car.

The confiscated drugs, worth about RM275,000 (P3,417,731), reportedly belonged to a man that police were currently tracking.

“We are hoping to trace the man and main supplier as soon as possible,” the official said, adding that the drugs found were meant for sale locally.

The Filipina suspect has been booked on drug charges and is being held until July 29 pending an investigation under Section 39B of the Malaysian Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Under existing Malaysian laws, people caught with 200 grams or more of cannabis or 15 grams or more of heroin or morphine are presumed to be trafficking, an offense that currently carries a mandatory death sentence.

The Department of Foreign Affairs reported in March that at least 48 Filipino citizens are on death row in Malaysia. The country usually carries out its death penalty by hanging.

The abolition of the death penalty for drug-related offenses in Malaysia has been put on hold, pending the outcome of an ongoing trial.