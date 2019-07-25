Pinoy driver gets Queen’s medal

MANILA, Philippines — Queen Elizabeth II has conferred the British Empire Medal on a Filipino who, for 33 years, chauffeured British ambassadors to the Philippines and members of the royal family during their visits in Manila.

“I am delighted to announce that Her Majesty the Queen Elizabeth II has honored Mr. Roland Quitevis with the British Empire Medal for his services to UK-Philippine relations. This is a thoroughly well-deserved recognition of Roland’s long service

at the embassy, mostly spent as the Ambassador’s driver,” said British Ambassador Daniel Pruce.

Quitevis, a native of Ilocos Sur, started as a messenger for the British embassy at age 22 when he first moved to Manila, according to the embassy.

After being regularized, he obtained the necessary skills and was promoted to become the official driver of the ambassador.

Throughout his three-decade service, Quitevis said he was accorded multiple opportunities which helped him develop his skills, including two comprehensive driving courses that he took in the United Kingdom in 1999 and in 2013.

“On both occasions, I was able to attend specialized trainings and boot camps where I was taught how to act in situations that demand urgent response, such as precautionary checks that need to be done to make sure that the car is safe to use and keeping the Ambassador away from harm in critical conditions,” Quitevis said.

“I remember being so grateful for the opportunity, which is why I have always loved every single day of it – come monsoon rains, heavy Manila traffic and day-to-day encounters with British embassy staff in action,” Quitevis added.

During the most recent visit to Manila of Princess Anne, second child and only daughter of Queen Elizabeth II, he recalled how she told him how young he was when she first came to the country to visit the indigenous community in Clark in the aftermath of the 1991 Mount Pinatubo volcanic eruption.

“I have also been so honored to be able to drive for some members of the royal family. These include three visits by Prince Andrew, Duke of York, two visits by Princess Anne and a visit by Prince Charles. It has been such a memorable experience to me to meet each one in person,” he added.

Every moment with all the ambassadors, according to Quitevis, has been unforgettable as they have treated him like family and – always – with utmost respect.

Former British ambassador Stephen Lillie congratulated Quitevis who said it was “a very well deserved honor.”

“I have so many great memories of the journeys we made with you at the wheel. Mabuhay!” he said in his Twitter account.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. said Quitevis’ feat was something Filipinos could be proud of.

“Proud of them. In the [United Nations], the most valued drivers are Filipinos for loyalty and competence and discretion,” Locsin said on Twitter.

Quitevis said his experience was “truly one for the books” and that he will be forever grateful to all the British ambassadors for helping him reach this point in his career.

“I felt so grateful when I was awarded the Service Recognition Award for excellent service rendered by Ambassador Stephen Lillie. But the defining moment that I will always treasure was when Ambassador Daniel Pruce presented me the opportunity of receiving the Honorary British Empire Medal (BEM),” Quitevis said.

Last December, Filipino robotic lead nurse at The Royal London Joy Ongcachuy received an Order of the British Empire (OBE) award for her immediate response in caring for the injured following the 2017 London Bridge terrorist attacks.

The British Empire Medal is awarded for meritorious civil or military service worthy of recognition by the Crown. It was created in 1922 to replace the original medal, which had been established in 1917 as part of the Order of the British Empire.

Recipients are affiliated with, but not members of, the Order of the British Empire.