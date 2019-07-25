SWS: Leni’s ratings fall from ‘very good’ to ‘moderate’

MANILA, Philippines — The net satisfaction rating of Vice President Leni Robredo dropped by 14 points in the second quarter of the year, according to the latest Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey.

Former speaker Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo also experienced a three-point drop in her net satisfaction score, while Senate President Vicente Sotto III’s and Chief Justice Lucas Bersamin’s scores hardly moved.

The nationwide survey was conducted from June 22 to 26, using face-to-face interviews with 1,200 adults, 18 years old and above.

Almost six in 10 or 57 percent of adult Filipinos expressed satisfaction with Robredo’s performance against 29 percent who said otherwise, for a net satisfaction score of +28, classified by SWS as “moderate.”

This was down from a “good” +42 (63 percent satisfied, 21 percent dissatisfied) in March 2019.

The Vice President’s net satisfaction rating fell from very good +65 to good +44 in the Visayas; from good +33 to moderate +15 in Mindanao; and from good +46 to moderate +33 in balance Luzon.

It stayed at moderate +14 in Metro Manila. Robredo’s rural net satisfaction declined from very good +50 to good +41.

Her urban net satisfaction dropped from good +30 to moderate +12.

The Vice President also posted double-digit declines in her net satisfaction ratings in all basic socio-demographics, except for the single-digit changes among class E (down from +50 to +42), 18-24 year olds (up slightly from +29 to +30) and college graduates (up from +6 to +13).

Sotto, meanwhile, has retained his “very good” net satisfaction rating, although down by a point from +61 (71 percent satisfied, 10 percent dissatisfied) to +60 (72 percent satisfied and 13 percent dissatisfied).

In Metro Manila, Sotto’s net satisfaction rating rose to +68 in June from +57 in March, both classified as very good.

It stayed very good in the Visayas, up from +60 to +63. His ratings also remained in very good territory in Mindanao, although down from +58 in March to +50 in June. It also stayed very good in the rest of Luzon, despite dropping from +65 +60.

Sotto’s net satisfaction score in rural areas dropped a point but was still very good from +61 in March to +60 in June.

His urban net satisfaction also stayed very good, although down slightly from +62 to +60.

SWS said the Senate President posted single-digit changes in his net satisfaction ratings across basic socio-demographics, except for the double-digit declines among the 25-34 year olds (from +65 to +52) and college graduates (from +51 to +40).

Arroyo registered a final net satisfaction rating of poor -20 (29 percent satisfied and 49 percent dissatisfied), down from the poor -17 (29 percent satisfied, 46 percent dissatisfied) in March.

Her net satisfaction score stayed poor in balance Luzon, down from -14 in March to -21 in June.

It stayed bad in Metro Manila, dipping to -43 from -39. However, it improved from poor -12 to neutral -9 in the Visayas.

It stayed poor in Mindanao, up slightly from -13 in March to -12 in June.

Urban net satisfaction with Arroyo dropped from poor -26 to bad -33.

Her rural net satisfaction stayed at poor -10 between March and June.

The former president recorded single-digit changes in her net satisfaction rating across basic socio-demographics, except for the double-digit changes among class E (up from -22 to -3), among non-elementary graduates (up from -15 to net zero), and among college graduates (down from -9 to -21).

In the case of Bersamin, his overall net satisfaction rating stayed at moderate +13 (37 percent satisfied and 24 percent dissatisfied) from +14 (34 percent satisfied, 20 percent dissatisfied) in March.

His net satisfaction score rose by two grades from poor -11 to moderate +13 in Metro Manila.

It went up to +21 from +16, both classified as moderate, in the Visayas.

It stayed moderate in balance Luzon, although down from +25 in March to +14 in June.

The Chief Justice’s net satisfaction rating fell from moderate +10 to neutral +6 in Mindanao.

Rural net satisfaction with Bersamin stayed moderate, down a point from +16 in March to +15 in June.

His net satisfaction score in urban areas also stayed moderate, down slightly from +12 in March to +11 in June.

SWS found single-digit changes in Bersamin’s net satisfaction rating across basic socio-demographics, except for the double-digit changes among the 18-24 year olds (down from +30 to +11), the 35-44 year olds (up from +10 to +29) and college graduates (down from +20 to +9).

The net satisfaction rating of the Senate stayed very good at +63 in June, up slightly from +62 in March.

The House of Representatives’ net satisfaction score hit +48 in June from +47 in March, classified as good. The figure was a new record-high.

The Supreme Court also obtained a new record-high net satisfaction rating of +54 in June from +50 in March, both considered as very good scores by the SWS.

The Cabinet’s net satisfaction rating rose from good +44 in March to very good +51 in June.

The SWS June 2019 poll has a margin of error of plus or minus three percentage points for national percentages.