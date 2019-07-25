Ombudsman orders probe of BOC corruption

MANILA, Philippines — Ombudsman Samuel Martires has ordered a thorough probe on the supposed massive corruption in the Bureau of Customs, following a directive from President Duterte during his 4th State of the Nation Address (SONA) for the suspension or dismissal of erring BOC officials.

“The Office of the Ombudsman has ordered an in-depth investigation into alleged graft and corrupt practices perpetrated by officials and employees of the (BOC), which may lead to criminal and administrative charges,” the ombudsman said in a press statement issued yesterday.

The anti-graft agency explained that under Republic Act 6770 or the Ombudsman Act of 1989, it has the power to launch a motu-propio or self-initiated investigation against any officer or employee of a government agency suspected of committing illegal acts.

“During the course of its investigation, the ombudsman may order the preventive suspension of any officer or employee under his authority if, in his judgment, the evidence of guilt is strong,” the ombudsman said.

The ombudsman may also order the preventive suspension of BOC officials and employees who will be placed under investigation if the charge against them involves dishonesty, oppression, grave misconduct or neglect in the performance of duty; if the charge would warrant removal from the service; or if the respondent’s continued stay in office may prejudice the investigation.

The ombudsman said the BOC officials and employees who would be found administratively liable of grave misconduct, gross neglect of duty or conduct prejudicial to the interest of the service may face suspension or dismissal from service.

“The penalty of dismissal from the service carries the accessory penalties of perpetual disqualification from holding public office, forfeiture of retirement benefits, bar from taking the civil service examination and cancellation of (civil service) eligibility,” the ombudsman said.

Martires’ order to investigate the BOC came just two days after Duterte called for the cleansing of the BOC.

In his SONA last Monday, Duterte said he wants the erring Customs officials and employees out of the bureau, recounting that he learned just two weeks ago that there were 63 employees facing criminal charges while 61 were under investigation.

Assistant Commissioner Vincent Philip Maronilla on Tuesday said the BOC will abide by the directive of the President.

Maronilla said about 52 BOC officials and personnel suspected to be engaged in corrupt activities are set to report daily to Congress to aid in paperwork until they are officially removed from government service.