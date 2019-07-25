NEW ON NETFLIX
KrizJohn Rosales
LEDAC to convene soon
Jess Diaz (The Philippine Star) - July 25, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council (LEDAC) will convene soon to discuss the priority bills enumerated by President Duterte during his fourth State of the Nation Address (SONA), Malacañang said yesterday.

The council, which usually convenes in August, will meet after the House of Representatives and the Senate fill key leadership posts, Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said.

“PRRD will convene the LEDAC soon. We just have to find a schedule,” Nograles said in a text message, referring to the initials of Duterte.

“We still have to make the necessary arrangements. Remember, the House and the Senate have just started organizing. And they haven’t fully organized yet in terms of electing chairpersons, vice chairs and members of the committees. So let’s give them some time first before PRRD convenes LEDAC,” Nograles added.

In a related development, Department of Finance (DOF) officials yesterday expressed optimism that all tax reform packages will be passed within the year.

The remaining tax reform packages pending in Congress are the bills on corporate income tax and incentives reform, alcohol and e-cigarette excise taxes, property valuation and passive income and financial taxes.

President Duterte may sign into law this week the bill raising the excise tax on tobacco products, the DOF said yesterday. – With Paolo Romero, Cecille Suerte Felipe

Chua said the measure was transmitted to Malacañang last June 27 and would lapse into law on Saturday if Duterte does not act on it.

“I was told it would be signed this week because that is a priority measure certified urgent by the President in the previous Congress and mentioned by the President in the SONA,” Chua said at a press briefing in Malacañang.

“My understanding is that it is ready for signature by the President,” he added.

The measure aims to support the government’s health care program by increasing tobacco excise tax rates and covers heated tobacco and vapor products.

It will increase the excise tax slapped on cigarettes from P35 to P45 per pack next year. The tax will increase to P50 per pack in 2021, P55 per pack in 2022 and P60 per pack in 2023.

From being excise-free, heated tobacco products or e-cigarettes will be levied P10 per pack beginning next year. The tax will increase by five percent every year effective Jan. 1, 2021.  – With Paolo Romero, Cecille Suerte Felipe

