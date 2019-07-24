Reports pointing to Indonesian couple behind Jolo cathedral bombing confirm military findings

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine military backed the findings of Indonesia's police that an Indonesian couple was behind the suicide bombing of a church in Jolo, Sulu in January.
Marine Brig. Gen. Edgard Arevalo, spokesperson of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, said the military shared notes and provided vital information with their Indonesian counterparts.
"Those data were based from our own inquiry and intelligence contributed to their deliberations that led to this confirmation," Arevalo said in a statement.
The military spokesman said the latest development highlights the importance of information sharing among counties in the region, such as Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and the Philippines.
"Not only on matters with relevance to the military, but also those that impact on the police to bolster our security postures," Arevalo said.
According to a report from Kyodo News, Indonesian police confirmed that the couple behind the Sulu cathedral bombing were Rullie Rian Zeke and his wife Ulfah Handayani Saleh.
Islamic State-affiliated Yoga Febrianto, who was arrested in Malaysia last month, identified the perpetrators.
Another Islamist militant Novendri confirmed this confession. He was arrested by Indonesian police on Friday.
The couple reportedly left for Syria through Turkey in 2016 to join the Islamic State. Turkish authorities caught them early January and they were deported to Indonesia.
The January 27 bombing of the Cathedral of Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Jolo killed more than 20 people and left over 80 others wounded. — Patricia Lourdes Viray
Two explosions hit a cathedral in Jolo, Sulu as mass was about to start at around 8:15 a.m. on Sunday, January 27.
The first bomb exploded inside the Cathedral of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, the Western Mindanao Command says. A few seconds later, another blast happened in the cathedral's parking area, where an improvised explosive device was placed inside the utility box of a motorcycle.
Westmincom says in its initial report that 17 were killed, including five responding soldiers, while 57 were wounded.
Five suspects in the Jolo cathedral bombings, including Kammah "Kamah" Pae, have surrendered to authorities, the Philippine National Police announces.
Director General Oscar Albayalde, PNP chief, says on DZMM TeleRadyo that the suspects were forced to surrender because of the massive operations to catch them.
He says Kamah initially surrendered to the Philippine Army, and was turned over to the PNP. The others soon followed suit and surrendered to the Special Investigation Task Group formed to probe the bombings, which killed 22 people and injured dozens more.
Four persons of interest in the Jolo cathedral bombing have surrendered to authorities today to clear their names, Westmincom says.
Two personalities caught on a CCTV camera footage who were believed to be the suspects surrendered to police to clear their identity. Alshaber Arbi, 18, a Grade 11 student of Kalingalan Caluang National High School, and Gerry Isnajil, a teacher of the same school, submitted themselves to police at 10 a.m. Wednesday, January 30.
Meanwhile, Alsimar Mohammad Albi, 24, and a minor companion went to the Sulu police provincial office at 3 p.m. Wednesday. The two said they went to a pharmacy to buy medicine for Alsimar’s mother who is confined at IPHO-Sulu. It was after they bought the medicine when the blast occurred.
"The two said that they are not familiar with the identities of the suspects and their purpose of coming out is to clear their names fearing that authorities will hunt them down," Westmincom says.
The Westmincom releases the latest death toll on the Jolo cathedral blast.
As of 6:25 p.m. on Tuesday, January 29, it says they recorded 21 deaths (14 civilians, six soldiers and one Coast Guard personnel) and 100 wounded (84 civilians, 14 soldiers and two Coast Guard personnel).
The following are the names of the killed victims of the Sulu blast:
Armed Forces of the Philippines
- Sergeant Mark Des P. Simbre (Inf) PA- from San Isidro, Isabela
- Corporal John B. Mangawit, Jr. (Inf) PA- from Kalinga
- Corporal Minard Jann P. Ocier (Inf) PA- from Barangay Managok, Malaybalay City, Bukidnon
- Private First Class Alizon L. Ayoman (Inf) PA- from Kolambugan, Lanao del Norte
- Private Hernan U. Bulaybulay (Inf) PA- from Pagadian City
- Private Leomar P. Degumbis(Inf) PA- from Iligan City
Philippine Coast Guard
- SN2 Jaypee M. Galicha PCG
Civilians
- Mr. Leo Herbolario
- Ms. Bibing Perpetua
- Mr. Reynaldo Pescadera, Sr.
- Mr. Ridzmar Mukadil
- Mr. Romolo B. Reyes
- Ms. Albacora Perpetua
- Ms. Niseria Dela Cruz
- Ms. Cecilia Sanchez
- Ms. Daisy P. Delos Reyes
- Ms. Dolores S. Tan
- Ms. Fe Non
- Ms. Juliet Jaime
- Ms. Leah Angelica Reyes
- Ms. Chenly Rubio
France says it "utterly condemns" the bombings at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Jolo, Sulu on Sunday.
"France utterly condemns the attack against the cathedral in Jolo Island last January 27... France extends its condolences to the victims' families, as well as to the Filipino people. It stands alongside the Philippines in the fight against terrorism." #Jolo #Sulu #Philippines pic.twitter.com/DsQyHlwMZc— France in the PH (@FrenchEmbassyPH) January 29, 2019
"France extends its condolences to the victims' families, as well as to the Filipino people. It stands alongside the Philippines in the fight against terrorism," the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs says in a statement posted on its social media accounts.
In response to the Jolo bombing, AFP Central Command—the military area command for the Visayas— is undertaking measures to prevent any form of terror attacks in the region, The Freeman reports from Cebu.
Meanwhile, Cebu City Police Office Director Royina Garma directed police to secure churches that usually draw larger crowds.
