NEW ON NETFLIX
PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
SOUTH CHINA SEA
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
At least 27 people were killed and more than 80 others were injured when two bombs hit a cathedral in Jolo, Sulu in January.
AFP, file
Reports pointing to Indonesian couple behind Jolo cathedral bombing confirm military findings
(Philstar.com) - July 24, 2019 - 4:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine military backed the findings of Indonesia's police that an Indonesian couple was behind the suicide bombing of a church in Jolo, Sulu in January.

Marine Brig. Gen. Edgard Arevalo, spokesperson of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, said the military shared notes and provided vital information with their Indonesian counterparts.

"Those data were based from our own inquiry and intelligence contributed to their deliberations that led to this confirmation," Arevalo said in a statement.

The military spokesman said the latest development highlights the importance of information sharing among counties in the region, such as Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and the Philippines.

"Not only on matters with relevance to the military, but also those that impact on the police to bolster our security postures," Arevalo said.

According to a report from Kyodo News, Indonesian police confirmed that the couple behind the Sulu cathedral bombing were Rullie Rian Zeke and his wife Ulfah Handayani Saleh.

Islamic State-affiliated Yoga Febrianto, who was arrested in Malaysia last month, identified the perpetrators.

Another Islamist militant Novendri confirmed this confession. He was arrested by Indonesian police on Friday.

The couple reportedly left for Syria through Turkey in 2016 to join the Islamic State. Turkish authorities caught them early January and they were deported to Indonesia.

The January 27 bombing of the Cathedral of Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Jolo killed more than 20 people and left over 80 others wounded. — Patricia Lourdes Viray

JOLO CATHEDRAL TWIN BLASTS
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: February 4, 2019 - 9:52am

Two explosions hit a cathedral in Jolo, Sulu as mass was about to start at around 8:15 a.m. on Sunday, January 27.

The first bomb exploded inside the Cathedral of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, the Western Mindanao Command says. A few seconds later, another blast happened in the cathedral's parking area, where an improvised explosive device was placed inside the utility box of a motorcycle.

Westmincom says in its initial report that 17 were killed, including five responding soldiers, while 57 were wounded.

February 4, 2019 - 9:52am

Five suspects in the Jolo cathedral bombings, including Kammah "Kamah" Pae, have surrendered to authorities, the Philippine National Police announces.

Director General Oscar Albayalde, PNP chief, says on DZMM TeleRadyo that the suspects were forced to surrender because of the massive operations to catch them.

He says Kamah initially surrendered to the Philippine Army, and was turned over to the PNP. The others soon followed suit and surrendered to the Special Investigation Task Group formed to probe the bombings, which killed 22 people and injured dozens more.

January 30, 2019 - 6:21pm

Four persons of interest in the Jolo cathedral bombing have surrendered to authorities today to clear their names, Westmincom says.

Two personalities caught on a CCTV camera footage who were believed to be the suspects surrendered to police to clear their identity. Alshaber Arbi, 18, a Grade 11 student of Kalingalan Caluang National High School, and Gerry Isnajil, a teacher of the same school, submitted themselves to police at 10 a.m. Wednesday, January 30.

Meanwhile, Alsimar Mohammad Albi, 24, and a minor companion went to the Sulu police provincial office at 3 p.m. Wednesday. The two said they went to a pharmacy to buy medicine for Alsimar’s mother who is confined at IPHO-Sulu. It was after they bought the medicine when the blast occurred.

"The two said that they are not familiar with the identities of the suspects and their purpose of coming out is to clear their names fearing that authorities will hunt them down," Westmincom says.

January 29, 2019 - 10:33pm

The Westmincom releases the latest death toll on the Jolo cathedral blast.

As of 6:25 p.m. on Tuesday, January 29, it says they recorded 21 deaths (14 civilians, six soldiers and one Coast Guard personnel) and 100 wounded (84 civilians, 14 soldiers and two Coast Guard personnel).

The following are the names of the killed victims of the Sulu blast:

Armed Forces of the Philippines

  1. Sergeant Mark Des P. Simbre (Inf) PA- from San Isidro, Isabela
  2. Corporal John B. Mangawit, Jr. (Inf) PA- from Kalinga
  3. Corporal Minard Jann P. Ocier (Inf) PA- from Barangay Managok, Malaybalay City, Bukidnon
  4. Private First Class Alizon L. Ayoman (Inf) PA- from Kolambugan, Lanao del Norte
  5. Private Hernan U. Bulaybulay (Inf) PA- from Pagadian City
  6. Private Leomar P. Degumbis(Inf) PA- from Iligan City

Philippine Coast Guard

  1. SN2 Jaypee M. Galicha PCG

Civilians

  1. Mr. Leo Herbolario
  2. Ms. Bibing Perpetua
  3. Mr. Reynaldo Pescadera, Sr.
  4. Mr. Ridzmar Mukadil
  5. Mr. Romolo B. Reyes
  6. Ms. Albacora Perpetua
  7. Ms. Niseria Dela Cruz
  8. Ms. Cecilia Sanchez
  9. Ms. Daisy P. Delos Reyes
  10. Ms. Dolores S. Tan
  11. Ms. Fe Non
  12. Ms. Juliet Jaime
  13. Ms. Leah Angelica Reyes
  14. Ms. Chenly Rubio
January 29, 2019 - 11:44am

France says it "utterly condemns" the bombings at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Jolo, Sulu on Sunday.  

"France extends its condolences to the victims' families, as well as to the Filipino people. It stands alongside the Philippines in the fight against terrorism," the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs says in a statement posted on its social media accounts.

January 28, 2019 - 12:41pm

In response to the Jolo bombing, AFP Central Command—the military area command for the Visayas— is undertaking measures to prevent any form of terror attacks in the region, The Freeman reports from Cebu.

Meanwhile, Cebu City Police Office Director Royina Garma directed police to secure churches that usually draw larger crowds. 

Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Esperon: Duterte said China ‘in position’ in West Philippine Sea, not ‘in possession’
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 day ago
National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon Jr. on Tuesday sought to clarify President Rodrigo Duterte’s remarks that...
Headlines
Duterte broke his promise not to bargain on West Philippine Sea — Del Rosario, Morales
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 7 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte has broken his promise that his government will not bargain the country's claim over the West Philippine...
Headlines
US calls for int’l pushback vs aggressive sea acts
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 17 hours ago
The United States has called on claimant states in the South China Sea to spurn antagonistic behavior that does not follow...
Headlines
‘Death penalty may squeak through Senate’
By Paolo Romero | 17 hours ago
President Duterte’s pet bill reviving the death penalty for plunder and heinous crimes related to drugs may squeak through...
Headlines
BOC men told: Accept reforms or leave
By Evelyn Macairan | 17 hours ago
As the Bureau of Customs stepped up its fight against corruption, BOC Commissioner Rey Leonardo Guerrero yesterday advised...
Headlines
Latest
47 minutes ago
Duterte extends duty-free imports of capital goods to 3 years
By Alexis Romero | 47 minutes ago
President Rodrigo Duterte has extended by three years the grant of zero percent duty on capital equipment by enterprises registered...
Headlines
3 hours ago
'To be pro-life is to be pro-death penalty,' says House minority leader Abante
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 3 hours ago
House Minority Leader Bienvenido Abante is backing the reinstatement of death penalty, claiming it is the “best deterrent”...
Headlines
17 hours ago
Carpio to Senate: Act now on fish deal
By Edu Punay | 17 hours ago
Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio is calling on the Senate to review the agreement forged by President Duterte with...
Headlines
17 hours ago
Security execs: China ‘in position,’ not ‘in possession’
By Christina Mendez | 17 hours ago
Is it “possession” or “position?”
Headlines
17 hours ago
House vows to fast-track SONA priority measures
By Jess Diaz | 17 hours ago
Leaders of the House of Representatives vowed yesterday to speed up the approval of legislative measures President Duterte...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with