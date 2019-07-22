Bong Revilla feels 'vindicated' by Senate comeback

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Bong Revilla, who returned to the Senate on Monday, said that he feels "vindicated" with his election to the upper chamber after being detained on graft charges.

"Iba yung pakiramdam. I feel vindicated masaya ako pero nandoon na nagfa-flashback pa din yung mga nangyari na. Lahat ng ito may purpose... why I’m back again," Revilla said ahead of the opening of first session of the 18th Congress.

(It feels different. I feel vindicated, I am happy but there are still flashbacks of what happened before. All of this has a purpose...why I'm back again.)

“At least nakabalik tayo sa Senado. Habang pumapasok ako, second time ko na bumalik, nag-paflashback pa rin ‘yung mga nakaraan pero masaya ako,” he added.

(At least we were able to return to the Senate. While I was heading in, this is my second time to come back, I still had flashbacks of the past, but I am happy.)

Revilla had been detained at the Philippine National Police Custodial Center for more than four years after being accused of misusing the multimillion-peso Priority Development Assistant Fund and alloting the money to bogus non-government organizations.

He and former senators Juan Ponce Enrile and Jinggoy Estrada were charged with plunder over the "pork barrel" scam.

Revilla was released on Dec. 7, 2018, after the Sandiganbayan acquitted him of the government’s plunder charge. The anti-graft court ruled that the prosecution failed to prove Revilla’s guilt beyond reasonable doubt.

However, the Office of the Ombudsman argued that Revilla should be asked to return the millions of pesos to the government. It is requiring Revilla to return P124.5 million in civil liability, which the senator’s camp is still contesting.

Aside from the plunder charge, Revillla faces 16 other counts of graft before the Sandiganbayan.

Despite this, Revilla said he is leaving the past behind and is focusing on his duties as a senator.

“Kailangan mag-move on tayo. Hindi tayo bumabalik dito para maghiganti, nandito ako para sa bayan,” Revilla said.

(We should move on. I did not return here to make revenge, I am here for the nation)

Revilla boasted that he filed 100 bills last Friday.

These bills include the following:

P125 across-the-board daily wage hike for employees and workers in the private sector

Act lowering the mandatory and optional retirement age of government employees

Establishment of a special hospital for overseas Filipino workers and their dependents

Act converting Sangley Point in Cavite as an international logistic hub

Act exempting drugs and medicine prescribed for Mental Health Condition from Value Added Tax

Act granting teaching supply allowance for public school teachers

“‘Yung pangako natin na magtatrabaho tayo, simula na at umasa po kayo na si Bong Revilla magpe-perform,” Revilla said.

(My campaign promise to work is starting, expect that Bong Revilla will perform)

“Basta’t hindi tayo mapapahiya lalong lalo na sa mga taong nanindigan sa’kin, pinaglaban ako, hindi ko kayo ipapahiya,” he added.

(I won't let you down, especially those who stood by me, fought for me, I won’t put you to shame)

The actor turned lawmaker made a successful comeback to the Senate after earning 14,624,445 votes during the 2019 midterm elections. He placed 11th, a spot higher than re-electionist Sen. Nancy Binay who got 14,504,936 votes