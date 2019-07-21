NEW ON NETFLIX
PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
SOUTH CHINA SEA
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Manny Pacquiao is set to face undefeated Keith Thurman for the WBA "super" welterweight title at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday (Manila time).
File
LIST: Public viewing sites of Pacquiao-Thurman fight in Manila, provinces
Rosette Adel (Philstar.com) - July 21, 2019 - 11:32am

MANILA, Philippines — Several local government units on Sunday set up free viewing sites so that the public can watch the match of boxing champion and Sen. Manny Pacquiao.

Pacquiao is set to face undefeated Keith Thurman for the WBA "super" welterweight title at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday (Manila time).

In view of this, local chief executives and officials sponsored pay-per-view streamings of the Pacquiao-Thurman bout at their local sports complex.

In Manila, Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso arranged seven viewing sites where residents could enjoy watching the fight for free.

The Public Information Officer of Manila's city government said that unlike the previous years, the residents no longer have to secure passes to access these viewing sites.

Meanwhile, Lady Manalo, city sports office head of General Santos City, where Pacquiao hails from, said they would open a 5000-capacity gymnasium where the public can watch the bout of their local hero in Barangay Lagao.

Bacolod City Mayor Evelio Leonardia, who was the flag bearer of Pacquiao during his fight against Adrian Broner last January, also arranged a public viewing site for the boxing enthusiasts in the city. 

Other government officials including Quezon Gov. Danny Suarez; Rep. Jayjay Suarez (Quezon); Rep. Anna Suarez (Alona party-list); Victoria, Tarlac Mayor Christian Yap; and Daanbantayan Cebu Mayor Sun Shimura, among others, also sponsored pay-per-view streamings of the Pacquiao-Thurman fight in their respective jurisdictions.

The pay-per-view match also covers the undercard matches before the anticipated Pacquiao-Thurman fight.

Here’s a list of public viewing sites of the Pacquiao-Thurman fight across the country:

Manila

  • Tondo Sports Complex
  • Delpan Sports Complex
  • Patricia Covered Court
  • Baseco Covered Court
  • Dapitan Sports Complex
  • Sarmiento Covered Court
  • San Andres Sports Complex

Antique

  • Salamento Multi-Purpose Hall

Bacolod City

  • Sum-ag

  • Handumanan

  • Mansilingan

  • Villamonte

  • Taculing-Purok Gonzaga

  • School gymnasiums of J.R. Torres Elementary School

  • Banago Elementary School gymnasium,

  • Fr. Gratian Murray, AFSC Integrated School gymnasium

Daanbantayan, Cebu

  • Lamberto R. Te Cultural Center

Mandaue City, Cebu

  • Heritage Plaza in front of Mandaue City Hall

BOXING MATCH MANILA MANNY PACQUIAO PACQUIAO-THURMAN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Negros cops tortured before execution — probers
By Gilbert Bayoran | 13 hours ago
They were tortured and summarily executed.
Headlines
CBCP, legal assistance group slam criminal raps filed vs Robredo, opposition figures
21 hours ago
The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines and Free Legal Assistance Group on Saturday slammed the filing of...
Headlines
Rep. Duterte promised to help me — Cayetano
By Jess Diaz | 13 hours ago
Presidential son and incoming Davao City Rep. Paulo Duterte has promised to help presumptive speaker Taguig Rep. Alan Peter...
Headlines
Europe won’t coalesce to recognize SCS ruling — Locsin
By Pia Lee-Brago | 8 days ago
European countries are unlikely to form a coalition to recognize the arbitral ruling invalidating China’s nine-dash...
Headlines
Raising war with China over arbitral award meant to 'scare' Filipinos
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 8 days ago
Enforcing the Philippines' arbitral win against China does not necessarily mean going to war with Beijing, Senior Associate...
Headlines
Latest
13 hours ago
Duterte set to deliver ‘45-minute’ SONA
By Christina Mendez | 13 hours ago
President Duterte is all set to deliver his fourth State of the Nation Address (SONA) tomorrow at the House of Representatives,...
Headlines
13 hours ago
Senate bill seeks lifetime validity of birth certificates
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 13 hours ago
In a bid to end the practice of government and private offices requiring applicants for documents, jobs and services to submit...
Headlines
13 hours ago
Pinoy among crew of tanker seized by Iranian forces
By Janvic Mateo | 13 hours ago
A Filipino was part of the crew of the United Kingdom-registered vessel seized by Iranian authorities on Friday, the Department...
Headlines
13 hours ago
Monsoon rains over Metro, Luzon this week
By Rhodina Villanueva | 13 hours ago
The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the southwest monsoon would...
Headlines
13 hours ago
Philippine paintings featured in London Art Week
By Janvic Mateo | 13 hours ago
Drawings and paintings of various Philippine scenes from the 19th and 20th centuries were among artworks exhibited during...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with