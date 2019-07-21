LIST: Public viewing sites of Pacquiao-Thurman fight in Manila, provinces

MANILA, Philippines — Several local government units on Sunday set up free viewing sites so that the public can watch the match of boxing champion and Sen. Manny Pacquiao.

Pacquiao is set to face undefeated Keith Thurman for the WBA "super" welterweight title at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday (Manila time).

In view of this, local chief executives and officials sponsored pay-per-view streamings of the Pacquiao-Thurman bout at their local sports complex.

In Manila, Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso arranged seven viewing sites where residents could enjoy watching the fight for free.

The Public Information Officer of Manila's city government said that unlike the previous years, the residents no longer have to secure passes to access these viewing sites.

Meanwhile, Lady Manalo, city sports office head of General Santos City, where Pacquiao hails from, said they would open a 5000-capacity gymnasium where the public can watch the bout of their local hero in Barangay Lagao.

Bacolod City Mayor Evelio Leonardia, who was the flag bearer of Pacquiao during his fight against Adrian Broner last January, also arranged a public viewing site for the boxing enthusiasts in the city.

Other government officials including Quezon Gov. Danny Suarez; Rep. Jayjay Suarez (Quezon); Rep. Anna Suarez (Alona party-list); Victoria, Tarlac Mayor Christian Yap; and Daanbantayan Cebu Mayor Sun Shimura, among others, also sponsored pay-per-view streamings of the Pacquiao-Thurman fight in their respective jurisdictions.

The pay-per-view match also covers the undercard matches before the anticipated Pacquiao-Thurman fight.

Here’s a list of public viewing sites of the Pacquiao-Thurman fight across the country:

Manila

Tondo Sports Complex

Delpan Sports Complex

Patricia Covered Court

Baseco Covered Court

Dapitan Sports Complex

Sarmiento Covered Court

San Andres Sports Complex

Antique

Salamento Multi-Purpose Hall

Bacolod City

Sum-ag

Handumanan

Mansilingan

Villamonte

Taculing-Purok Gonzaga

School gymnasiums of J.R. Torres Elementary School

Banago Elementary School gymnasium,

Fr. Gratian Murray, AFSC Integrated School gymnasium

Daanbantayan, Cebu

Lamberto R. Te Cultural Center

Mandaue City, Cebu