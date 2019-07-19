Wages, inflation and jobs top issues Pinoys want to hear in Duterte’s SONA — Pulse Asia

MANILA, Philippines — Pay hikes, inflation and jobs are the top issues that Filipinos want to hear from President Rodrigo Duterte when he delivers his fourth State of the Nation address on Monday, a Pulse Asia poll released Friday found.

Results of a June 24-30 Pulse Asia poll of 1,200 adults nationwide showed 17.1% of respondents saying they want Duterte to discuss how he can increase workers’ salaries. The same proportion of respondents also said the president’s SONA should tackle measures to bring down prices of key consumer items.

Meanwhile, 15.2% said they were interested to hear Duterte talk about employment.

On geopolitics, 9.2% said the chief executive should also touch on the country’s maritime dispute with China over the West Philippine Sea. Of that figure, 6.1% said Duterte should assert the Philippines’ rights over the resource-rich waters while 3.1% said the president should explain to the people his policy in dealing with Beijing.

At 7.8%, respondents also want Duterte to talk about his controversial narcotics crackdown.

Other issues and concerns mentioned by respondents were improving the agricultural sector (5.9%), increasing the pension of beneficiaries (2.6%), ending job contractualization (2.5%), wiping out poverty (2.5%) and fighting crime.

Malacañang said Duterte — who is known for lengthy and freewheeling speeches — will deliver a “short” SONA.

The president previously said he would “educate” his critics who question his handling of the South China Sea row during his fourth SONA.

According to Pulse Asia, a big majority of Filipino adults (75%) have heard, read, or watched something about any of the past SONAs delivered by Duterte before Congress.