NEW ON NETFLIX
PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
SOUTH CHINA SEA
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Jalilah and her family are among more than 30,000 Marawi residents who have benefited from temporary shelters provided by the US government. An added P234 million in US government funding will provide shelter assistance to 2,600 additional individuals.
US Embassy/Tiffany Tsang, Catholic Relief Services
US pledges new P235M aid for Marawi
(Philstar.com) - July 18, 2019 - 4:05pm

MANILA, Philippines — The United States government, through the US Agency for International Development, provided an additional P234 million or $4.5 million worth of humanitarian aid for Marawi City.

The additional funding from USAID, seen to boost relief and recovery efforts for those affected by the conflict in Marawi, will give emergency shelter assistance to 2,600 individuals. 

This is in addition to the nearly 33,000 individuals who have already benefited from the US government's past humanitarian aid to the war-torn city.

This brings the total humanitarian assistance that the US government has provided to Marawi to more than P3.4 billion or $63 million.

US Ambassador Sung Kim said this shows Washington's commitment to supporting the Philippine government in helping restore the normal lives of Filipinos affected by the Marawi conflict, which started in May 2017.

"This new assistance reflects the strong bond between the US and the Philippines as friends, partners and allies," Kim said in a statement.

According to the US Embassy, the USAID will further deepen its relief efforts in Marawi City, as well as Lanao del Sur province, by expanding water and sanitation services.

The USAID is also planning to enhance safe spaces for the protection of women and children against exploitation and violence.

"The new funds will augment ongoing US government support to the Philippine government in providing life-saving aid and improving economic and social conditions for vulnerable populations," the US Embassy said.

The US government has been at the forefront of providing humanitarian assistance to Filipinos affected by the conflict in Marawi and nearby areas.

In past months, Washington had provided livelihood support to 7,500 households, daily water delivery to more than 6,000 internally displaced persons and provided hygiene kits and education for 30,000 people. 

In October 2018, the US government launched its P1.35-billion Marawi Response Project that expands livelihood activities in the city and nearby areas.

It is a three-year project of the USAID that offers micro-grants to displaced and host communities in the Lanao del Sur capital. — Patricia Lourdes Viray

MARAWI UNITED STATES US EMBASSY US-PHILIPPINES TIES USAID
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Coast Guard's most modern ship to patrol West Philippine Sea, Benham Rise
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 7 hours ago
The Philippine Coast Guard's newest, biggest and most modern vessel will be used to patrol the West Philippine Sea and Benham...
Headlines
Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for July 18
22 hours ago
Some classes will remain suspended on July 18, Thursday due to the continuous rains brought by Tropical Storm “Fal...
Headlines
China can’t ignore multilateral resistance — US
By Pia Lee-Brago | 16 hours ago
“Multilateral resistance” from the United States and its allies against China’s militarization in the South...
Headlines
Duterte: Face international trial? You must be stupid
By Christina Mendez | 16 hours ago
He’s a Filipino and he will only face Philippine courts.
Headlines
PET junks Robredo's 'premature' plea to immediately resolve poll protest
By Kristine Joy Patag | 6 hours ago
The tribunal held that Robredo’s Urgent Motion to Immediately Resolve all Pending Incidents involving Marcos' poll protest...
Headlines
Latest
12 minutes ago
CHR: Education of Lumad students shouldn’t be compromised despite gov’t allegations
12 minutes ago
CHR urged DepEd to reassess its decision and seek a dialogue with the indigenous Lumads.
Headlines
26 minutes ago
Government urged to address slowed GDP growth, declining competitiveness
By James Relativo | 26 minutes ago
Days before President Rodrigo Duterte delivers his fourth State of the Nation Address, experts pointed out a number economic...
Headlines
51 minutes ago
NUPL laments loss of 'legal remedy' to protect them vs perceived state harassment
51 minutes ago
The NUPL lamented that they do not have “any effective and domestic remedy” to protect them from the alleged harassment...
Headlines
3 hours ago
Invoking defense pact with US another 'sarcastic' remark from Duterte — Palace
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 3 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte's latest remark on the 1951 Mutual Defense Treaty remains to be sarcasm, Malacañang said...
Headlines
4 hours ago
‘Falcon’ intensifies on its way out of PAR
4 hours ago
Tropical Storm Falcon (international name: Danas) has slightly strengthened hours before its expected exit from the Philippine...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with