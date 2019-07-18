US pledges new P235M aid for Marawi

MANILA, Philippines — The United States government, through the US Agency for International Development, provided an additional P234 million or $4.5 million worth of humanitarian aid for Marawi City.

The additional funding from USAID, seen to boost relief and recovery efforts for those affected by the conflict in Marawi, will give emergency shelter assistance to 2,600 individuals.

This is in addition to the nearly 33,000 individuals who have already benefited from the US government's past humanitarian aid to the war-torn city.

This brings the total humanitarian assistance that the US government has provided to Marawi to more than P3.4 billion or $63 million.

US Ambassador Sung Kim said this shows Washington's commitment to supporting the Philippine government in helping restore the normal lives of Filipinos affected by the Marawi conflict, which started in May 2017.

"This new assistance reflects the strong bond between the US and the Philippines as friends, partners and allies," Kim said in a statement.

According to the US Embassy, the USAID will further deepen its relief efforts in Marawi City, as well as Lanao del Sur province, by expanding water and sanitation services.

The USAID is also planning to enhance safe spaces for the protection of women and children against exploitation and violence.

"The new funds will augment ongoing US government support to the Philippine government in providing life-saving aid and improving economic and social conditions for vulnerable populations," the US Embassy said.

The US government has been at the forefront of providing humanitarian assistance to Filipinos affected by the conflict in Marawi and nearby areas.

In past months, Washington had provided livelihood support to 7,500 households, daily water delivery to more than 6,000 internally displaced persons and provided hygiene kits and education for 30,000 people.

In October 2018, the US government launched its P1.35-billion Marawi Response Project that expands livelihood activities in the city and nearby areas.

It is a three-year project of the USAID that offers micro-grants to displaced and host communities in the Lanao del Sur capital. — Patricia Lourdes Viray