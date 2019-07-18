NEW ON NETFLIX
DILG orders LGUs to contain dengue
Emmanuel Tupas (The Philippine Star) - July 18, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of the Interior and Local Government yesterday ordered local government units (LGUs) to undertake the necessary measures to contain the spread of dengue.

Interior Secretary Eduardo Año issued the call after the Department of Health (DOH) declared a National Dengue Alert due to the rapidly increasing cases of the disease, which has affected more than 100,000 victims as of June.

“The alarming increase of dengue cases in several areas should prompt LGUs to act now and act fast in arresting the spread of dengue in their respective areas. We should not allow dengue to debilitate our communities,” he said in a statement.

Año urged local chief executives to coordinate with DOH representatives in identifying breeding areas and initiate steps such as conducting clean-up drives to eliminate breeding areas of dengue-carrying mosquitoes. – Jaime Laude

