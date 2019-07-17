NEW ON NETFLIX
PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
SOUTH CHINA SEA
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
In this July 12, 2019 photo, Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio speaks at a forum on the third anniversary of the Philippines' arbitral victory on the South China Sea.
Philstar.com, file
Carpio: Duterte's Mutual Defense Treaty remark maybe another joke
(Philstar.com) - July 17, 2019 - 6:39pm

MANILA, Philippines — Supreme Court Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio said President Rodrigo Duterte’s remarks that he would invoke the Mutual Defense Treaty with America may just be another of the Philippine leader’s jokes.

In an interview with Pastor Apollo Quiboloy’s “Give Us This Day,” Duterte said Wednesday: “I’m calling now America. I’m invoking the RP-US pact.” He added: “I would like America to gather all their 7th Fleet in front of China. I’m asking them now. I will join them."

READ: 'Invoking' defense pact, Duterte calls on US to send fleet to China

The firebrand leader also said that he would bring Carpio and former Foreign Affairs Secretary Albert Del Rosario “on the boat where [the] admiral of the US” would be riding and implied fighting would start then.

In a statement sent to reporters, the senior justice said that Duterte may just be pulling another joke, "just like his jetski joke.”

Carpio was referring to Duterte’s campaign promise that he would go to the West Philippine Sea on a jet ski to assert Manila’s claim that he later said was all for talk. “It was just a story. You believed it?” he said in Filipino while chuckling.

Carpio, meanwhile, said: “The president knows that the Philippines can invoke the Phil-US Mutual Defense Treaty only if there is an armed attack on Phillippine territory or Philippine military ships or aircraft.  This has not happened.”

Treaty only for defense

Carpio stressed that the treaty with the US “operates only for self-defense, not for aggression against another state.”

The senior magistrate, whom  Duterte has earlier called stupid for criticizing the government’s policy in the West Philippine Sea, noted that the Philippine Constitution and the United Nations Charter prohibits a war of aggression.

“A war of aggression makes leaders of the aggressor state liable for an international crime subject to the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court," he also said.

The Philippines, under Duterte, withdrew from the international tribunal which took effect on March 2019.

The chief executive cited “outrageous” attacks on him and his administration and the supposedly illegal attempt by ICC Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda to place him under the Hague-based court’s jurisdiction as reasons for the country’s pullout. — Kristine Joy Patag

ANTONIO CARPIO MUTUAL DEFENSE TREATY RODRIGO DUTERTE WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
More trains coming; fleet to grow by more than 5 times
By Richmond Mercurio | 20 hours ago
The government is planning to bolster the country’s fleet of operational train cars by more than five times by the end...
Headlines
'Invoking' defense pact, Duterte calls on US to send fleet to China
5 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday said he was invoking the Mutual Defense Treaty with America for the US Navy to send...
Headlines
Angat water level keeps dropping despite Falcon’s rains
9 hours ago
The water elevation at Angat Dam continued to drop despite the rains brought by Tropical Storm Falcon in the past three ...
Headlines
Locsin: Philippines won’t withdraw, cut ties
By Pia Lee-Brago | 20 hours ago
After officials hinted of leaving the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) and cutting ties with Iceland, Foreign Affairs...
Headlines
More areas under Signal No. 2 as Tropical Storm Falcon maintains strength
1 day ago
“Falcon” maintained strength hours after it intensified into a tropical storm as it continues to threaten...
Headlines
Latest
3 hours ago
Appeals court rejects NUPL plea for protection order vs perceived state harassment
By Kristine Joy Patag | 3 hours ago
The appellate court’s Special Fifteenth Division junked the National Union of Peoples’ Lawyers plea for temporary...
Headlines
3 hours ago
Task force still working on ‘flood channel’ for Boracay
3 hours ago
Environment Undersecretary Benny Antiporda on Wednesday said a flood channel for Boracay island is still underway.
Headlines
4 hours ago
Hontiveros dares Duterte to follow 'Bawal Bastos' law
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 4 hours ago
Sen. Risa Hontiveros challenged President Rodrigo Duterte to comply with a recently enacted law prohibiting catcalling, sexist...
Headlines
5 hours ago
US, Philippines agree to enhance defense cooperation, maintain regional security
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 5 hours ago
The Philippines and United States agreed Tuesday to beef up their defense cooperation and begin planning on a range of activities...
Headlines
7 hours ago
Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra prepares for first SONA performance
7 hours ago
Cultural Center of the Philippines President Nick Lizaso said the Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra will perform at the fourth...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with