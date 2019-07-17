Signal No. 2 still up in Batanes, wind signals lifted in other areas

MANILA, Philippines — Batanes remains under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal number 2 as Tropical Storm Falcon maintains its strength and speed, state weather bureau PAGASA said Monday morning.

“Falcon” was last seen 195 kilometers east of Aparri, Cagayan and now moving north northwest at 20 kilometers per hour. Weather forecaster said it has low chance of hitting any part of the land.

The tropical storm packs maximum sustained winds of 65 kph near the center and gusts of up to 80 kph. It is expected to leave the Philippine area of responsibility on Friday morning.

TCWS No. 2 remains hoisted over Batanes. Residents in the province will experience winds between 61 kph and 120 kph in at least 24 hours.

TCWS No. 1, meanwhile, is up over Apayao, Cagayan, Ilocos Norte and Babuyan Group of Islands. Wind of 30 to 60 kph or intermittent rains may be expected within 36 hours in these areas.

PAGASA has lifted TCWS No.1 over Abra, Kalinga, Isabela, Mt. Province and Ifugao.

Sea travel is dangerous over the seaboards of areas under TCWS, eastern seaboard of Luzon, western and southern seaboard of Southern Luzon and western seaboard of Visayas.

Moderate to at time heavy rains will be experienced over Isabela, La Union, Zambales, Bataan, Cavite, Batangas, Occidental Mindoro, northern Palawan including Calamian and Cuyo Islands, Aklan and Antique.

Meanwhile, residents of Metro Manila, and the rest of Luzon and Visayas will experience light to moderate with at times heavy rains.

The state weather bureau is also monitoring a low pressure area 125 km west of Sinait, Ilocos. It is expected to enhance the southwest monsoon, which may bring rains to western portion of Luzon and Metro Manila.

Forecast positions