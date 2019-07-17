NEW ON NETFLIX
PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
SOUTH CHINA SEA
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
“Falcon” was last seen 195 kilometers east of Aparri, Cagayan and moving north northwest at 20 km per hour.
RAMBB
Signal No. 2 still up in Batanes, wind signals lifted in other areas
(Philstar.com) - July 17, 2019 - 11:53am

MANILA, Philippines — Batanes remains under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal number 2 as Tropical Storm Falcon maintains its strength and speed, state weather bureau PAGASA said Monday morning.

“Falcon” was last seen 195 kilometers east of Aparri, Cagayan and now moving north northwest at 20 kilometers per hour. Weather forecaster said it has low chance of hitting any part of the land.

The tropical storm packs maximum sustained winds of 65 kph near the center and gusts of up to 80 kph. It is expected to leave the Philippine area of responsibility on Friday morning.

TCWS No. 2 remains hoisted over Batanes. Residents in the province will experience winds between 61 kph and 120 kph in at least 24 hours.

TCWS No. 1, meanwhile, is up over Apayao, Cagayan, Ilocos Norte and Babuyan Group of Islands. Wind of 30 to 60 kph or intermittent rains may be expected within 36 hours in these areas.

PAGASA has lifted TCWS No.1 over Abra, Kalinga, Isabela, Mt. Province and Ifugao.

Sea travel is dangerous over the seaboards of areas under TCWS, eastern seaboard of Luzon, western and southern seaboard of Southern Luzon and western seaboard of Visayas.

Moderate to at time heavy rains will be experienced over Isabela, La Union, Zambales, Bataan, Cavite, Batangas, Occidental Mindoro, northern Palawan including Calamian and Cuyo Islands, Aklan and Antique.

Meanwhile, residents of Metro Manila, and the rest of Luzon and Visayas will experience light to moderate with at times heavy rains.

The state weather bureau is also monitoring a low pressure area 125 km west of Sinait, Ilocos. It is expected to enhance the southwest monsoon, which may bring rains to western portion of Luzon and Metro Manila.

Forecast positions

  • Thursday morning: 265 km north northeast of Basco, Batanes
  • Friday morning: 815 km north northeast of Basco, Batanes (outside PAR)
  • Saturday morning: 1,320 km north northeast of Basco, Batanes (outside PAR)

PAGASA WEATHER UPDATES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
More areas under Signal No. 2 as Tropical Storm Falcon maintains strength
19 hours ago
“Falcon” maintained strength hours after it intensified into a tropical storm as it continues to threaten...
Headlines
More trains coming; fleet to grow by more than 5 times
By Richmond Mercurio | 13 hours ago
The government is planning to bolster the country’s fleet of operational train cars by more than five times by the end...
Headlines
Walang pasok: Class suspensions for July 17
18 hours ago
A number of local government units announced class suspensions for July 17 in anticipation of "Falcon's" onslaught.
Headlines
US to aid Philippines in ‘evidence-based’ drug war
By Pia Lee-Brago | 13 hours ago
The United States remains committed to working with the Philippines on “evidence-based” approaches to reducing...
Headlines
‘BOC has long way to go vs corruption’
By Mary Grace Padin | 13 hours ago
The government still has a long way to go in curbing corruption within the Bureau of Customs (BOC), Finance Secretary Carlos...
Headlines
Latest
4 hours ago
Moderate to heavy rains in Luzon, Visayas due to 'Falcon'
4 hours ago
Warning signals are up in parts of north Luzon due to Tropical Storm Falcon, which has looped and is now centered east of...
Headlines
13 hours ago
‘Short’ 4th SONA to educate critics
By Alexis Romero | 13 hours ago
President Duterte is expected to deliver a short State of the Nation Address (SONA) on July 22 as agencies have already reported...
Headlines
13 hours ago
Dengue alert: 89 deaths, 15,803 cases so far this year
By Jaime Laude | 13 hours ago
The rise in dengue cases in the country has resulted in 89 deaths from January to the present, the National Risk Reduction...
Headlines
13 hours ago
Duterte first to obey ‘Bawal Bastos’ law – Panelo
By Christina Mendez | 13 hours ago
Lambasted on multiple occasions over lewd jokes directed at women, President Duterte will be the first to obey the recently...
Headlines
13 hours ago
Global hunger, unhealthy diets rise in 2019
By Pia Lee-Brago | 13 hours ago
More than 820 million people suffered from hunger, food insecurity and malnutrition worldwide last year, with about one in...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with