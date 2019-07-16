NEW ON NETFLIX
A file photo taken on December 23, 2017 shows a general view of the flooded Municipality of Kabacan, North Cotabato, on the southern island of Mindanao, after Tropical Storm Tembin dumped torrential rains across the island.
AFP/Ferdinandh Cabrera
CBCP calls on Catholics to help curb climate crisis
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - July 16, 2019 - 4:43pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines called on the faithful to help address environmental problems in the face of what it called “climate emergency.”

In a pastoral letter on ecology issued Tuesday, CBCP said the climate crisis has claimed tens of thousands of lives, displaced millions and resulted in tragic devastation in many parts of the world.

The bishops also lamented extractive mining operations, the building of dams, the country’s dependence on coal, climate-induced disasters and the extinction of plant and animal species.

“The reality of climate crisis, proven by the catastrophic impact of typhoons and other human induced disasters, has made us aware that the time to act is now, not tomorrow. We must activate climate action on behalf of the voiceless people and the planet,” CBCP said.

Climate a 'common good'

The bishops stressed that Christians should be concerned with climate because it is a “common good” and to cause its undesirable change is a “moral issue.” They also said social indifference to climate change is immoral because it affects the innocent, especially the poor.

“In this light, our efforts to mitigate global warming and our collective moves aimed at helping others adapt to the new normal brought about by climate change may be meaningfully viewed both as acts of reparation for our ecological sins,” CBCP said.

RELATEDDramatic warming projected in world's major cities by 2050

CBCP called on dioceses to implement the decree which categorically calls for ecology desk in social action centers that would make ecology their special concern.

The bishops also committed to live simply and minimize consumption, promote diversified and sustainable agriculture, push for transition to safe, clean and affordable energy, and not allow financial resources of Catholic institutions to be invested in favor of coal-fired power plants and mining companies.

“We, in the Philippine Church, are one with the Holy Father in pursuing common agenda to protect our fragile ecosystem from the threat of the continuing ecological crisis. We have the moral imperative to act together decisively in order to save our common home. This is our Christian duty and responsibility,” CBCP said. 

In 2015, Pope Francis issued “Laudato Si,” which laments environmental degradation and global warming and encourages people to take “swift and unified global action.”

His second encyclical stressed that climate change “represents one of the principal challenges facing the humanity in our day. Its worst impact will probably be felt by developing countries in coming decades.”

 

