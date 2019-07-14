NEW ON NETFLIX
This satellite image shows the location of the Low Pressure Area at 10:20 a.m., Sunday
PAGASA/Released
LPA to enter PAR on Sunday evening may develop into tropical cyclone
Rosette Adel (Philstar.com) - July 14, 2019 - 10:53am

MANILA, Philippines — PAGASA said it is monitoring a low pressure area that is expected to enter the Philippine area of responsibility on Sunday evening or early Monday morning.

In a Sunday weather advisory, PAGASA weather specialist Gener Quitlong said that as of 3 a.m. the LPA was seen 1,345 kilometers east of Visayas, still outside PAR.T

The LPA may intensify into a tropical cyclone on Tuesday. It would then be locally named “Falcon.”

The brewing tropical cyclone is not seen to make landfall but PAGASA said this scenario might still change.

“Dahil malayo pa ang LPA, posible pang magbago ‘yung scenario,” Quitlong said.

(Because the LPA is still far, the scenario may still change)

Meanwhile, PAGASA clarified that the LPA is not yet affecting the country since it is still far.

However, its trough or extension causes rains in some parts of the country.

PAGASA said Metro Manila, Bicol, Mimaropa, Calabarzon, Visayas and Mindanao may experience cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms on Sunday.

Northern and central Luzon, on the other hand, are expected to have fair weather in the morning and possible localized thunderstorms in the afternoon.

The weather agency advised the public that Metro Manila would experience continued rains in the next three days due to the LPA's trough.

