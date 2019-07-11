NEW ON NETFLIX
In this July 3, 2019 photo, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno talks to vendors in Divisoria.
The STAR/Edd Gumban
Bank robbed in Binondo; Isko Moreno offers P1-M reward for information
(Philstar.com) - July 11, 2019 - 11:59am

MANILA, Philippines — Manila Mayor Isko Moreno has offered P1 million for information that could lead to the capture of the men who robbed a bank in Binondo in broad daylight Thursday.

At least seven men robbed the Metrobank branch in Sto. Cristo St. in Binondo around 8:40 a.m.

All bank employees are safe but the suspects took away the CCTV from inside the establishment, Moreno said in an interview on CNN Philippines.

“Seven men forcibly entered the bank, kinuha mga empleyado, nilagay sa kwarto. Yung initial report may nakuhang pera,” Moreno said.

(Seven men forcibly entered the bank, the employees were placed inside a room. According to initial reports, cash was taken.)

He then offered a cash reward for help tracking down the suspects.

“I’m calling all national inter-agency enforment units to go after these criminals and I’m offering also to any concerned citizen P1 million for any information for the immediate capture of these suspects,” Moreno said.

A police operation to track down the suspects is ongoing. Manila Mayor Isko Moreno has offered P1 million for information that could lead to the capture of the suspects that robbed a bank in Binondo in broad daylight Thursday. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

