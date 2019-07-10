NEW ON NETFLIX
PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
SOUTH CHINA SEA
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Soldiers walk past the body of a man slumped beside a tricycle following an armed attack in front of the temporary headquarters of the army’s First Brigade Combat team, in Jolo on June 28, 2019.
AFP/Nickee Butlangan
Military confirms first Filipino 'suicide bomber' behind Sulu attack
(Philstar.com) - July 10, 2019 - 4:36pm

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine security forces confirmed Wednesday that at least one Filipino "suicide bomber" was behind a deadly attack last month, in a first for the Asian country.

Norman Lasuca and one other yet to be identified suspect blew themselves up outside a military camp on the remote southern island of Jolo on June 28 in an attack that also killed three soldiers and two civilians, the police and military said.

"We can now confirm... the incidence of the first suicide bombing in the Philippines, perpetrated by a Filipino in the person of Norman Lasuca," military spokesman Brigadier General Edgard Arevalo told a news conference.

RELATED: Sulu attack bares new ‘juramentados’

The Jolo bombing marks a worrying escalation of militancy driven by the influence of the Islamic State group in Southeast Asia, security experts earlier told AFP.

A decades-old Islamist insurgency in the southern Philippines has killed tens of thousands.

But suicide attacks have been used extremely rarely, with foreign fighters blamed for the few that have been carried out.

National police spokesman Bernard Banac described last month's bombing as "a locally initiated attack organised by the Abu Sayyaf group", a Jolo-based gang of militants engaged in kidnappings and bombings.

"The report as claimed by ISIS that they are the ones responsible for this is still up to validation and that remains to be seen," he told reporters, referring to IS by an alternative name.

Philippine authorities said the two suspected Jolo bombers' remains were tested for DNA, and one matched that of Lasuca's mother and brother, who are both Tausugs, the predominant Muslim ethnic group in Jolo.

Experts are still attempting to identify the second bomber, Banac said.

"Before, we only heard of IED (improvised explosive device) attacks, remote-controlled attacks but this time an individual blew himself up as a full-fledged suicide bomber," Arevalo said.

"We (security forces) will have adjustments in techniques, tactics and procedures given this development," he said.

"We consider this to be an isolated case," he added.

However, he acknowledged that "the security environment in our country has changed" and civilians should help the security forces combat the new threat.

They must ensure prospective recruits "won't be radicalised by terrorist groups (who are) only waiting for the right time and individual to bring to the road of extremism," he said.

Arevalo said Lasuca's mother described the son, in his early twenties, as a former "battered" child who endured beatings meted out by his father.

SUICIDE BOMBING SULU
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Chang eyed as next US envoy to Philippines
By Pia Lee-Brago | 17 hours ago
The second female United States ambassador is expected to be named as Washington’s next top diplomat in the Phili...
Headlines
'I killed because I felt she wanted it,' Duterte says at Arroyo testimonial dinner
6 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte, known for his off-color remarks, told lawmakers and politicians that he had killed people because...
Headlines
Diokno sees government hand in fishers' withdrawal from Kalikasan plea
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 7 hours ago
"Hindi lang kahina-hanila na patagong nakipag-usap ang gobyerno sa mga kliyente namin, legal ethics 'yan. Mukhang na-Recto...
Headlines
Isko Moreno wants to rid Manila schools of politicians’ names — even his own
1 day ago
Manila Mayor Isko Moreno wants names of politicians removed from schools in the Philippine capital.
Headlines
Hontiveros' advice to Dela Rosa: Be professional, mature
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 3 hours ago
Sen. Risa Hontiveros advised Sen. Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa to be professional as he might lead hearings on extrajudicial killings...
Headlines
Latest
17 hours ago
‘Endorsement is not legislative interference’
By Christina Mendez | 17 hours ago
President Duterte assured the public yesterday that he has not interfered in the independence of the House of Representatives...
Headlines
17 hours ago
Palace on AI report: Duterte respects human rights
By Christina Mendez | 17 hours ago
President Duterte and his administration respect human rights, contrary to claims of Amnesty International (AI), which has...
Headlines
17 hours ago
DFA chief thanks Vietnam for rescue of 22 fishermen
By Pia Lee-Brago | 17 hours ago
The Philippines has thanked Vietnam for having rescued 22 Filipino fishermen abandoned by a Chinese ship after the latter...
Headlines
17 hours ago
Fishermen withdraw from ‘kalikasan’ petition
By Edu Punay | 17 hours ago
The government’s chief lawyer yesterday moved for the withdrawal of a petition in the Supreme Court (SC) seeking to...
Headlines
17 hours ago
DOTr to complete upgrade of more airports
By Richmond Mercurio | 17 hours ago
The Department of Transportation (DOTr) has committed to complete the upgrade of 27 more commercial airports in the country...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with