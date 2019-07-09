NEW ON NETFLIX
In this July 1, 2019 photo, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno is shown as he was giving a speech. The Manila mayor emphasized that even his name should be removed to stop the politicking in academic institutions.
The STAR/Edd Gumban
Isko Moreno wants to rid Manila schools of politicians’ names — even his own
(Philstar.com) - July 9, 2019 - 3:43pm

MANILA, Philippines — Manila Mayor Isko Moreno ordered the removal of politicians’ names from schools in the Philippine capital to “distance public education from traditional politicking.”

The policy was forwarded Tuesday in the City School Board meeting.

“Walang epal sa pader ng eskwelahan. Walang epal sa mga basketball court, gymnasium na pinagawa ng mga pulitiko sa loob ng eskwelahan,” Domagoso ordered.

(No attention-seekers on the school’s walls. No attention-seekers on basketball courts and gymnasiums that were ordered by politicians to be built inside schools.)

The mayor emphasized that even his name should be removed to stop the politicking in academic institutions.

Domagoso chastised politicians who paint their names on buildings “as if it was their money” that was used to put those up.

“That is not your money. Pera yan ng taumbayan (That’s the people’s money),” he stressed.

Continuously admonishing the “attention-seeking” politicians, the mayor called for them to halt their actions.

“Bawal ang epal. Tigilan na natin ‘yan (Attention-seekers are not allowed. Let’s stop it)." — Philstar.com intern Gab Alicaya

