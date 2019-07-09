FACT CHECKS
SOUTH CHINA SEA
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Philippine National Focal Point for Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission Dr. Gil Jacinto at the 30th session of the IOC Assembly at United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization Headquarters, Paris.
Paris PE photo via DFA/Released
Philippines gets third term on IOC-UNESCO executive council
(Philstar.com) - July 9, 2019 - 1:55pm

MANILA, Philippines— For the third consecutive term, Philippines has a seat on the Executive Council of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization’s Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said Philippines got the Executive Council seat for the period of 2019 to 2021 by acclamation. Election by acclamation means voting did not involve ballots. 

The elections was held at the 30th session of the IOC Assembly at UNESCO Headquarters in Paris, France.

"As a maritime and archipelagic state located at the center of the world’s marine biodiversity, the Philippines shall continue to contribute to the commission’s unique role in fostering international cooperation in ocean science and in achieving the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda, particularly Goal 14 on Life Below Water," the DFA said.

The Philippines joins 39 other members on the IOC Executive Council.

IOC, a body with functional autonomy within UNESCO, was established in 1960.

It is “the competent organization for marine science within the UN system.”

The IOC is mandated “to promote international cooperation and to coordinate programs in research, services and capacity-building, in order to learn more about the nature and resources of the ocean and coastal areas and to apply that knowledge for the improvement of management, sustainable development, the protection of the marine environment, and the decision-making processes of its Member States.”

The commission first met in Paris in October 1961. —Rosette Adel

DFA INTERGOVERNMENTAL OCEANOGRAPHIC COMMISSION UNESCO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Best places to live, work: Philippines moves up to 24th
By Iris Gonzales | 15 hours ago
The Philippines has made it to the big leagues alongside the United States and China in terms of best places in the world...
Headlines
SWS: Duterte’s net satisfaction rating hits new record high
By Helen Flores | 15 hours ago
Public satisfaction with President Duterte rose to a new record high in the second quarter of the year, according to the latest...
Headlines
Duterte on Cha-cha: Do it now
By Christina Mendez | 15 hours ago
President Duterte urged his allies in the House of Representatives last night to work double time for Charter change during...
Headlines
Mislatel gets license; Duterte wants faster internet
By Christina Mendez | 15 hours ago
President Duterte yesterday called on the third telecommunications player, Mislatel consortium, to ensure unhampered and...
Headlines
Customs personnel reshuffled
By Evelyn Macairan | 15 hours ago
Amid President Duterte’s threat to fire more officials of the Bureau of Customs (BOC), Commissioner Rey Leonardo Guerrero...
Headlines
Latest
15 hours ago
Execution rampant in drug war; UN probe needed – AI
By Rhodina Villanueva | 15 hours ago
Extrajudicial killings related to the government’s anti-drug campaign continue to occur, destroying lives and devastating...
Headlines
15 hours ago
‘Bulacan the bloodiest killing field? Victims should sue cops’
15 hours ago
Presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo yesterday belied a report by Amnesty International declaring that the government’s...
Headlines
15 hours ago
Quezon City mayor, DOTr officials meet on projects
By Romina Cabrera | 15 hours ago
Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte expressed “full support” for projects of the Department of Transportation (DOTr)...
Headlines
15 hours ago
‘China version on WPS exploration superior’
By Pia Lee-Brago | 15 hours ago
Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. said he has accepted China’s version of the Terms of Reference (TOR) on...
Headlines
15 hours ago
BOC clarifies questions on treason, abortion
By Evelyn Macairan | 15 hours ago
The Bureau of Customs-Ninoy Aquino International Airport (BOC-NAIA) recently clarified certain entries included in the Customs...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with