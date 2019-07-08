FACT CHECKS
Communist leader Jose Maria Sison said the United States does not need to fire the first shot against China as the US could easily remove Duterte from office through a coup.
File
Palace on Joma’s US coup: It’s wishful thinking
Edith Regalado (The Philippine Star) - July 8, 2019 - 12:00am

DAVAO CITY, Philippines — Malacañang shrugged off yesterday communist leader Jose Maria Sison’s remark that the United States could stage a coup against President Duterte.

Presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo described Sison’s statement as nothing but wishful thinking.

“Wishful thinking from an old, tired, failed and armchair revolutionary,” Panelo said.

He said Sison, Communist Party of the Philippines founder and National Democractic Front chief political consultant, is “living in exile and in comfort while his comrades are in the mountains fighting.”

On Saturday, Sison said the United States could stage a coup against Duterte after the President challenged the US to wage a war with China amid the territorial dispute in the West Philippine Sea.

Sison said the United States does not need to fire the first shot against China as the US could easily remove Duterte from office through a coup.

The communist leader said the US could instruct Philippine security forces to have Duterte taken into custody as a traitor and have Vice President Leni Robredo installed as his successor.

