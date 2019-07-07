Martires P15 M richer in 5 months

MANILA, Philippines — Ombudsman Samuel Martires’ wealth grew by P15.336 million in just five months since he assumed his post as chief graft buster.

In his Statement of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth (SALN) for 2018, which he filed before the Office of the Ombudsman last April 29, Martires declared a net worth of P57.064 million as of year end.

This was higher by P15.336 million from his declared net worth of P41.728 million as of Aug. 6, 2018, reflected in his entry SALN filed before the ombudsman on Sept. 5, 2018.

The increase in Martires’ wealth was attributed to the higher value of his personal properties, which grew to P55.506 million (in total acquisition cost) as of Dec. 31, 2018, from P28.538 million as of Aug. 6 of the same year.

This was in stark contrast to the value of his real properties which dipped to just P1.558 million as of year-end from P13.190 million as of Aug. 6.

Martires declared zero liabilities both in his entry SALN and his SALN for the entire 2018.

Section 8 of Republic Act 6713, or the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees, mandates all public officials and employees to submit their SALNs within 30 days after assumption of office, on or before April 30 of every year thereafter and within 30 days after separation from the service.

Martires formally took his oath as ombudsman on Aug. 6, replacing Conchita Carpio-Morales who retired on July 25 after completing a seven-year term.

Just recently, Martires declared that he is suspending the release to the media of the 2018 SALNs of President Duterte, Vice President Leni Robredo and other government officials, saying that his office is currently revising its policy on public access to SALNs.

“Please note that the processing of your request has been held in abeyance pending the review and revision of the policies and rules of the Office of the Ombudsman regarding the release of SALNs,” a reply letter signed by Assistant Ombudsman Pilarita Lapitan, sent to several requesting members of the media, read.

“In the meantime, may we advise that you course these requests directly to the offices of the officials concerned,” it added.

Martires, nonetheless, sent to reporters via postal mail dated June 20, a summary of his entry SALN and 2018 SALN.

Prior to his appointment as ombudsman, Martires served as Supreme Court associate justice in March 2017 until he opted for early retirement the following year, at the age of 69, to assume his new post.