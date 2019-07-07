FACT CHECKS
SOUTH CHINA SEA
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
In his Statement of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth (SALN) for 2018, which he filed before the Office of the Ombudsman last April 29, Martires declared a net worth of P57.064 million as of year end.
File
Martires P15 M richer in 5 months
Elizabeth Marcelo (The Philippine Star) - July 7, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines —  Ombudsman Samuel Martires’ wealth grew by P15.336 million in just five months since he assumed his post as chief graft buster.

 In his Statement of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth (SALN) for 2018, which he filed before the Office of the Ombudsman last April 29, Martires declared a net worth of P57.064 million as of year end.

This was higher by P15.336 million from his declared net worth of P41.728 million as of Aug. 6, 2018, reflected in his entry SALN filed before the ombudsman on Sept. 5, 2018.

The increase in Martires’ wealth was attributed to the higher value of his personal properties, which grew to P55.506 million (in total acquisition cost) as of Dec. 31, 2018, from P28.538 million as of Aug. 6 of the same year. 

This was in stark contrast to the value of his real properties which dipped to just P1.558 million as of year-end from P13.190 million as of Aug. 6.

Martires declared zero liabilities both in his entry SALN and his SALN for the entire 2018.

Section 8 of Republic Act 6713, or the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees, mandates all public officials and employees to submit their SALNs within 30 days after assumption of office, on or before April 30 of every year thereafter and within 30 days after separation from the service.
Martires formally took his oath as ombudsman on Aug. 6, replacing Conchita Carpio-Morales who retired on July 25 after completing a seven-year term.

Just recently, Martires declared that he is suspending the release to the media of the 2018 SALNs of President Duterte, Vice President Leni Robredo and other government officials, saying that his office is currently revising its policy on public access to SALNs.

“Please note that the processing of your request has been held in abeyance pending the review and revision of the policies and rules of the Office of the Ombudsman regarding the release of SALNs,” a reply letter signed by Assistant Ombudsman Pilarita Lapitan, sent to several requesting members of the media, read. 

“In the meantime, may we advise that you course these requests directly to the offices of the officials concerned,” it added.

Martires, nonetheless, sent to reporters via postal mail dated June 20, a summary of his entry SALN and 2018 SALN.

Prior to his appointment as ombudsman, Martires served as Supreme Court associate justice in March 2017 until he opted for early retirement the following year, at the age of 69, to assume his new post.

SAMUEL MARTIRES’
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte dares US: Declare a war vs China
9 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte on Friday dared the United States to declare war against China, which has been increasing its power...
Headlines
A ‘graceful exit’?: Duterte says he fired GSIS chief
15 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte said Friday he fired Government Service Insurance System president and general manager Jesus Clint...
Headlines
Paolo Duterte changes mind, backs out of House speakership race
13 hours ago
Rep. Paolo Duterte (Davao City 1st district) announced Saturday he is no longer interested in becoming the House speaker,...
Headlines
Philippine rights defenders support Iceland’s call for external probe into drug war killings
8 hours ago
A group of Philippine rights defenders on Saturday backed Iceland’s draft resolution that will prod the United Nations...
Headlines
Palawan makes Lonely Planet’s best places to visit
By Robertzon Ramirez | 1 day ago
Travel website Lonely Planet has released its Best in Asia Pacific list for 2019 and, no surprise, a Philippine destination...
Headlines
Latest
2 hours ago
Davao’s Valles reelected CBCP head
By Evelyn Macairan | 2 hours ago
Davao Archbishop Romulo Valles has been reelected president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines...
Headlines
2 hours ago
COA calls out DENR on foreign funded projects
By Elizabeth Marcelo | 2 hours ago
The Commission on Audit (COA) has called out the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) over the delays in...
Headlines
2 hours ago
Pinoy archaeologist brings new human species discovery to Australia
By Janvic Mateo | 2 hours ago
Filipino archaeologist Armand Mijares has brought the discovery of a new human species in the Philippines to the international...
Headlines
2 hours ago
Romualdez vows to push for poverty reduction
By Jess Diaz | 2 hours ago
Aspiring speaker Leyte Rep. Martin Romualdez yesterday vowed to push for a poverty reduction roadmap in support of President...
Headlines
2 hours ago
Diesel prices down, gas prices going up
By Danessa Rivera | 2 hours ago
Motorists will see lower diesel but higher gasoline prices.
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with