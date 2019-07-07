France, UK draw Locsin’s ire on rights probe

MANILA, Philippines — Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. yesterday criticized France and the United Kingdom for supporting a draft United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) resolution calling for an investigation on alleged massive human rights violations in the Philippines.

“Protect Philippine sovereignty? Their capitals are at present mulling to undermine the most fundamental aspect of a country’s sovereignty: its indisputable unquestionable right to protect the innocent from criminal elements by any means efficient to achieve the latter’s extinction,” Locsin wrote on Twitter.

He was responding to a tweet claiming that the presence of British and French ships in the West Philippine Sea was meant to protect the country’s sovereignty.

The secretary earlier claimed that the French and British navies cross the West Philippine Sea “in a provocative fashion” without asking permission.

In a separate tweet, Locsin also claimed that two European naval powers “will be testing our resolve in another forum,” in an apparent reference to the support of the two countries to Iceland’s draft resolution seeking an investigation of the Philippine government’s war against illegal drugs.

“Fishing does not undermine sovereignty anywhere near as much as interfering in the basic state function to eliminate crime by any means efficient to achieve its extinction,” he wrote.

“We stay in the Western camp on the assurance its presence in South China Sea upholds our country’s sovereignty to solve our problems as we see fit. We presented our case; it’s not been debunked,” he added, sharing the Philippine government’s statement with regard to the alleged human rights violations.

The secretary also reiterated his earlier claim that those supporting the investigation are on the payroll of the drug trade.

“How else can they mobilize on that scale against a justifiable war – for nothing but a war is an adequate response – on drugs. Go ahead, make our day,” he tweeted.

France and the UK, along with 25 other countries, supported Iceland’s draft resolution at the ongoing UNHRC meeting in Geneva, Switzerland on the promotion and protection of human rights in the Philippines.

Others that supported the draft are Austria, Belgium, Canada, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Montenegro, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Poland, Portugal, Romania, San Marino, Slovenia and Sweden.

The draft resolution expresses deep concern about allegations of threats, intimidation and personal attacks on UN special rapporteurs, as well as welcomes the Philippine government’s statement that it would welcome independent experts to conduct an assessment of the human rights situation in the country.

It urges the government “to take all necessary measures to prevent extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances, to carry out impartial investigations and to hold perpetrators accountable, in accordance with international norms and standards, including on due process and the rule of law.”

It also called on the Duterte administration to cooperate with the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights and the mechanisms of the Human Rights Council in facilitating country visits and preventing and refraining from all acts of intimidation or retaliation.

The draft, if approved, would also request the high commissioner to prepare a comprehensive written report on the situation of human rights in the Philippines and present it at the next meeting.

Malacañang has already rejected the call for an investigation and urged the countries supporting the resolution to respect the country’s sovereignty.