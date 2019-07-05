FACT CHECKS
In this file photo, President Rodrigo Duterte (center) met with House speaker aspirants Marinduque Rep. Lord Allan Velasco (left) and Leyte Rep. Martin Romualdez (right). The two aspirants have expressed support for the coalition formed by the president's children Paolo and Sara at the House of Representatives, which cautioned Cabinet members against meddling with the speakership race.
Sen. Bong Go/Released
House speaker bets Romualdez, Velasco welcome 'Duterte Coalition'
Patricia Lourdes Viray (Philstar.com) - July 5, 2019 - 4:42pm

MANILA, Philippines — Two aspirants for the House speakership welcomed the coalition formed by the children of President Rodrigo Duterte at the lower chamber of Congress.

Davao City Rep. Paolo Duterte and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte formed a so-called Duterte Coalition, formed by the siblings' Hugpong ng Tawong Lungsod and Hugpong ng Pagbabago, respectively.

The group is led by neophyte lawmaker Paolo, who also expressed interest in the top spot at the House.

Sara's Hugpong ng Pagbabago had endorsed Rep. Isidro Ungab (Davao City) as its bet for House speaker while President Rodrigo Duterte's PDP-Laban had expressed support for Rep. Lord Allan Velasco (Marinduque).

Rep. Martin Romualdez (Leyte) and Velasco welcomed this latest development at the House of Representatives.

Romualdez backed the position of the coalition that lawmakers "be given the freedom to elect their own leaders in the House of Representatives based on the dictates of their conscience and in accordance with the wishes of their constituents."

"Let every Speakership aspirant subject himself to the scrutiny of his peers, who shall be the ultimate judge on who shall be the primus inter pares. May the best man win," Romualdez said in a statement.

Velasco also welcomed the formation of the coalition led by the president's son.

"I am one with the call and aspirations of the newly-formed coalition and implore my fellow lawmakers in Congress to set aside their personal ambitions and agenda and join the Duterte Coalition so together we can build a House of Representatives that is united and stronger, a House that truly represents the people," Velasco said.

Rep. Alan Peter Cayetano (Taguig City), who is also vying for the speakership, earlier insisted that the president was aware of a term-sharing agreement between him and Velasco.

Velasco, however, rejected this and said term-sharing would only divide members of the House.

Sen. Koko Pimentel, president of PDP-Laban, said term-sharing might "break the deadlock" of the House speakership deadlock.

"Pwede namang 'maayos na term sharing.' What is important is that the choice of the leadership of the House reflects the true will of its members," Pimentel said.

