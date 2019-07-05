DFA chief on US: She’s all we have

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines will continue to count on the “dependable” presence of the United States and on the “clarity and celerity” of Washington’s commitment to defend its allies, according to Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr.

“Her crises are followed closely by Filipinos; for upon the current condition of her undoubtedly superior strength depends, on the one hand, the clarity and celerity of her commitment to defend allies; and on the other, the ambiguity and indecision of that commitment when she gets up on the wrong side of the bed. But she is all we have,” Locsin said at the US Independence Day and Philippine-US Friendship Day reception on Wednesday night in Makati.

“It’s like a spouse; can’t live without them but sometimes you wish you could. But really you can’t. It is not fear of alimony but of being alone – of missing a dependable presence in a world that shows only three consistent aspects: nastiness, brutishness and brevity,” Locsin said.

He acknowledged the US for allowing its allies the freedom to cozy up with other nations.

“It is this commitment that allows her allies the freedom to maneuver with other nations; to make close friends of an untried disposition; to strike postures of friendliness dangerously bordering on blind trust; and of belligerence but without anxiety. Because someone has their backs,” the foreign affairs chief said.

As a “natural ally, the US has a reach long enough to deliver a ‘strong punch at a common enemy’ even if it’s too far to get into one’s hair,” Locsin said.

At the same event, US Ambassador Sung Kim cited the “amazing history” of Philippine-US friendship. “We have shared values, shared history, shared culture, common interest and I think most importantly, the warmth, the mutual affection and mutual respect between America and the Philippines remain very strong and I know that friendship would carry our partnership and our lives well into the future,” Kim said.

Locsin, meanwhile, cited the US commitment to freedom and independence for itself and for the rest of the world, in rules-based and liberal global political and economic order.

Almost as soon as he began his term in 2016, President Duterte announced his pivot to China and “separation” from the United States – purportedly as part of his “independent” foreign policy.

While Washington has made it clear it has no problem with the Philippines seeking greater ties with China, it has stressed its commitment to ensure the free flow of trade in the region, especially in the South China Sea now being claimed almost entirely by China.

Despite the differences between the Philippines and the US, Locsin emphasized both countries hate subservience to foreign powers.

“But in the end it is what makes us love America – she is the larger image of ourselves as we are her smaller image. And we care for her as we hope she cares for us; but in any case we always care,” he added, mentioning the US position as the greatest power in history possessing a marked edge over the combined military power of all other states measured in centuries.

“Her wealth is unprecedented and, more importantly, it is real and tangible and not the result of magical computation,” he maintained.

Laws in force

Meanwhile, Secretary to the Cabinet Karlo Nograles said laws protecting the country’s territory, including the rights of fishermen to enjoy the marine resources in the West Philippine Sea, would be enforced despite the supposed verbal fishing agreement between President Duterte and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

His clarification came on the heels of varying statements on the issue from Locsin and presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo.

“It is the exclusive zone of the Philippines and therefore we will exercise our exclusive sovereign rights over it and we will continue to guard it and do what is written in our law and Constitution,” Nograles said in an interview with reporters yesterday.

“We will continue to safeguard it. We will continue to protect it. Continue to do what we are supposed to do in terms of its exploration, exploitation, extraction and its protection,” he added.

Earlier, Duterte sparked uproar after he declared that Chinese fishermen were allowed to fish in Philippine EEZ because the country is “friends” with China.

But on Tuesday, Duterte praised the Philippine Air Force at its 72nd anniversary and reiterated its role in securing the country’s territorial boundaries, including the West Philippine Sea and the Philippine Rise.

“We will continue to exercise our rights over it. It is our exclusive economic zone,” Nograles pointed out.

He clarified that the “verbal agreement” between Duterte and Xi was just an “agreement to talk,” contrary to Panelo’s claim that the agreement was “binding” and “enforceable.”

“If there was a verbal talk between state heads, those verbal talks, unless formalized, written down and stated therein provision after provision, the terms of reference, terms of conditions, then this is an agreement to come into an agreement,” Nograles said.

“Without those specified specific provisions, then it is just an agreement to come into an agreement. So it is just an agreement to talk,” he added.

“Let us talk with our neighbors. That’s the directive. As to how to translate it, the finer details will happen once the talks are completed. But right now status quo. The Philippines will enforce its laws,” he said, adding the Philippine Coast Guard is still on orders to enforce maritime laws within the country’s EEZ.

“Specifically, it is our exclusive economic zone. And whatever is written in our laws according to how to enforce that, that is the job of the Philippine Coast Guard. It is now the Philippine Coast Guard which will enforce whatever is written in our laws. That is our mandate. And that is what they must do because it is their duty,” he said.

Nograles said the Philippine government will also enforce provisions in the Fisheries Code regarding reparation for the 22 Filipino fishermen abandoned in open sea by a Chinese vessel which rammed and sank their boat near Recto Bank last June 9. – With Christina Mendez