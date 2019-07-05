‘Duterte sure to visit US’

MANILA, Philippines — President Duterte will visit the United States but there is no definite date yet, Philippine Ambassador to Washington Jose Manuel Romualdez said on Wednesday.

“So far, there’s no definite date but I know that he’s going. There’s no definite date but definitely he will go to the United States,” Romualdez told reporters on the sidelines of the celebration for the 243rd anniversary of US Independence in Makati City.

Duterte has indicated that he would like to visit the US and “it’s just a question of timing,” according to Romualdez.

“There are a lot of things going on now. We have the ASEAN, we have the APEC, so we’re going to see, and of course, it’s election in the US, that’s why,” Romualdez said.

In May, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana also said Duterte is likely to visit the US before the end of his term.

Since assuming the presidency, Duterte has declined several moves for him to make a trip to the US, which all former Philippine presidents had done.