FACT CHECKS
SOUTH CHINA SEA
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Duterte has indicated that he would like to visit the US and “it’s just a question of timing,” according to Romualdez.
File
‘Duterte sure to visit US’
Pia Lee-Brago (The Philippine Star) - July 5, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — President Duterte will visit the United States but there is no definite date yet, Philippine Ambassador to Washington Jose Manuel Romualdez said on Wednesday.

“So far, there’s no definite date but I know that he’s going. There’s no definite date but definitely he will go to the United States,” Romualdez told reporters on the sidelines of the celebration for the 243rd anniversary of US Independence in Makati City.

Duterte has indicated that he would like to visit the US and “it’s just a question of timing,” according to Romualdez.

“There are a lot of things going on now. We have the ASEAN, we have the APEC, so we’re going to see, and of course, it’s election in the US, that’s why,” Romualdez said.

In May, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana also said Duterte is likely to visit the US before the end of his term.

Since assuming the presidency, Duterte has declined several moves for him to make a trip to the US, which all former Philippine presidents had done.

JOSE MANUEL ROMUALDEZ RODRIGO DUTERTE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Dela Rosa on 3-year-old's death in drug bust: 'Shit happens'
By Kristine Joy Patag | 10 hours ago
“But shit happens. During operations, shit happens.”
Headlines
Satellite imagery shows foreign vessels getting near Philippine coastline
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 14 hours ago
Foreign vessels entering the Philippine exclusive economic zone have been moving closer to the country's coastline.
Headlines
DFA to wait for military report on China's missile launch
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 8 hours ago
The Department of Foreign Affairs will rely on the military's findings before making a move on Beijing's reported missile...
Headlines
What we know so far: Food poisoning at Imelda Marcos party
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 13 hours ago
Supporters of the country's flamboyant former first lady Imelda Marcos threw a party for the family matriarch in an indoor...
Headlines
Palace insists on Duterte's stand on 'legally binding' fishing deal
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 9 hours ago
Opposing the previous remarks of two Cabinet secretaries, presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo insisted that the verbal...
Headlines
Latest
1 hour ago
DFA chief on US: She’s all we have
By Pia Lee-Brago | 1 hour ago
The Philippines will continue to count on the “dependable” presence of the United States and on the “clarity...
Headlines
1 hour ago
Senate bill filed to protect Pinoy fishermen
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 1 hour ago
Sen. Francis Tolentino is pushing for the passage of the “Good Samaritan at Sea Law,” which aims to implement...
Headlines
1 hour ago
Philippines among top HR ‘countries of concern’
By Artemio Dumlao | 1 hour ago
Sudan, Saudi Arabia, Guatemala, Afghanistan and the Philippines were named “countries of concern” by global alliance...
Headlines
1 hour ago
US to China: Stop provocative action in SCS
By Christina Mendez | 1 hour ago
The United States’ top diplomat in Manila has slammed China for test-firing missiles in the South China Sea, saying...
Headlines
1 hour ago
Romualdez tops survey for speaker
1 hour ago
Leyte Rep. Martin Romualdez is the people’s choice for the hotly contested leadership position in the House of Representatives,...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with